Attack On Titan Season 4: Check Out The Expected Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Attack on Titan is another Japanese dark fantasy anime TV series which has been adapted from the manga series of the same name by Hajime Isayama.

Our all-time favorite anime series is coming to an end. One of the most popular anime series, ‘Attack on Titan,’ will end with the broadcasting of season 4 of the show. After tremendous success for season 3, the crew is all set to release season 4 for anime lovers.
Attack on Titan is an anime series in which the protagonist of the show, Eren, with his squad-mates, is on a mission to erase any trace of titans in the outside world.

Season 4 of the show received confirmation after many rumors roaming in the air regarding the cancellation of the show. According to the sources, the series is already in production in Japan and will be released on time. This is great news for anime lovers since many other anime series have shifted their release dates ahead in time due to the worldwide pandemic COVID-19.

Attack on titan season 4 Release Date.

As of now, there has been no confirmation of the dates for the release of the show. The production studio for the series, with the studio, is yet to confirm the release dates of the show. The show is expected to be delayed till next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However this is just an estimate.

We will have to wait for the production house to confirm the dates and put a stop to all the rumors floating around the season 4 of Attack on Titan.

Attack on titan season 4 Cast.

Unfortunately for the fans, there is no information regarding the cast of the show. However, we are pretty sure that Eren, Mikasa, and Armin will return in the season 4 as well in their respective roles.

Once the production house sheds some light on these rumors, we will get to know all the details regarding the release of the show.

Attack on Titan movie.

Another good news for the fans of anime series is on its way. A movie based on the attack of titans written by Shika Ogura is on its way into the theatres. The release dates for the movie have been finalized. The movie is being produced by Wit Studio. It is going to be released on July 17, 2020.

For more information, stay tuned with www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates on the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, latest games and much more.

Till then, stay safe stay updated.

Aryan Singh

