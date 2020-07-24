AT&T just scared its customers with a message telling them their phones will not work soon

- Advertisement -

AT&T intends to close down its 3G system in February 2022, at which point some of the current phones will not be able to make ore receive phone calls.

However, the company began sending email alerts to readers concerning the shift, telling them that they need to update their devices to keep on with the service.

But, the email didn’t define the 3G system shutdown date, which makes it look like the update is imminent. Additionally, the email could have attained customers who have devices that wouldn’t be impacted by the network update.

The book coronavirus pandemic ended healthful life, and it is going to be a while before the world contributes to that feeling of normalcy. Huge numbers of people are out of work as countries and states recover. Enough stress and doubt are going around the final thing you need is the provider telling you that you have to improve your phone since it will not work anymore on its own system, which will be upgraded shortly. That is what AT&T did, telling a number of its clients that they must receive a new apparatus to make sure it works.

The message is remarkably misleading and frightening currently. A lot of men and women rely upon their telephones for all types of daily tasks, which includes staying connected with loved ones throughout the pandemic. And lots of folks can not afford a brand new device at this time. However, AT&T would nevertheless like you to understand that your device will not be harmonious with its system. The alarms delivered to all types of mobiles do not state that the update that is coming shortly is scheduled for FEBRUARY 2022.

AT&T does really plan to generate a huge shift to its system. That might be a serious problem, but it is not happening anytime soon.

Since Android Police points out, lots of the new mobiles encourage 4G data and phoning, which is known as HD Voice beneath AT&T. However, not all the phones which have the hardware to support you’re whitelisted. This is logical, as well as the S10e remains a fantastic device to use. However an S10e proprietor got the message whenever they should not have.