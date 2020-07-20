- Advertisement -

At least seven US countries might be on the path to some coronavirus shutdown again — or, at a minimum, a pause or rollback in their contingency strategies.

That is due to spikes in coronavirus instances which have public health officials worried the virus is starting to get to the point of being out of control,

straining hospital systems, and leading in natural community spread.

The states are mostly from the southern US.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the manager of the Harvard Global Health Institute, tweeted a couple of days back that a lot of the information stemming from the coronavirus pandemic in the united states is”very concerning” right today.

“Houston, we have a issue,” he lamented in his tweet.

“Looking at seven-day averages, Cases increasing in 43 states. % of evaluations + going up in 39 states.

Hospitalizations?

In 29 states Deaths?

In 28 states.” The most recent statistics from Johns Hopkins University shows that there were almost 3.5 million reported coronavirus infections in the united states,

and nearly 137,000 confirmed deaths from the virus.

Based on White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci,

the inexorable increase in both of the robes is attributable at least in part to many US states hurrying to emerge from a lockdown standing and reopen their savings.

“We didn’t shut down completely, and that’s the reason why we went up,”

Fauci said during a digital dialogue hosted by Stanford Medicine (through Mercury News)

“We began to return, then we plateaued at a level which was quite high, roughly 20,000 infections per day.

Then as we began to reopen, we see the surges that we see now as we talk.

” It’s possible to use maps like this one that researchers have ready to get some visibility into the severity of the virus down to the neighborhood level.

CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield believes that we’re seeing such an explosion in coronavirus cases from the Southern US right now because northerners,

in part, brought the virus into countries like Florida when they vacationed in recent weeks.

“Something happened in mid-June that we’re currently confronting at this time,” Redfield said, a CNBC.

“It is not quite as straightforward as just saying it had been associated with the timing of reopening or not reopening.”

Irrespective of the cause of the coronavirus surge we are seeing around the country right now,

current modeling shows that the film is dire enough in these seven countries right now They may have to Consider returning to lockdown —

or at the very minimum a pause or rollback of any sort related to their reopening process (the origin for the data below comes from public sources such as The New York Times and Wikipedia)

Louisiana

Arizona

128,000 confirmed cases

2,341 deaths

Florida

Alabama

South Carolina

Georgia

Texas

285,000 confirmed cases

3,453 deaths