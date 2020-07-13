Home Technology Asus Zenfone May Have Flip Camera
TechnologyTop Stories

Asus Zenfone May Have Flip Camera

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -

Asus revamped the ZenFone series last year with the launch of ZenFone 6 that boasted a flip camera module. Looks like the tradition will continue this year too as the successor ZenFone 7 is expected to retain the flip camera mechanism whilst getting split into two models – ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro.

Search Results Top story NDTV Asus ZenFone 7 to Launch With ZenFone 7 Pro Soon: Report

TNNToday Report

A report on TNNToday say that Asus will indeed refresh the ZenFone series soon and it is coming in two models this time unlike the singular ZenFone 6 from last year. The colourways are said to be Black and White, and the interesting part is, the report says the device will retain the Flip camera but with a twist.

Also Read:   Sherlock Season 5: Release Date, cast, plot, And More Information !!!

Multiple lenses are the new norms of cameras in 2020 and the ZenFone 7 series will likely hop on the bandwagon. It is said to sport more sensors this time and we guess an ultra-wide is sure to be one of them.

The flip mechanism on the 6Z eliminated the need for a selfie snapper by flipping the module as we trigger the selfie button. This paved the way for a full-screen experience without the ugly cut-out and notches. And, reports are now suggesting that the 7 series will continue the same trend.

Also Read:   Sherlock Season 5: Release Date, cast, plot, And More Information !!!

Asus ZenFone 7

Asus has largely remained silent about the ZenFone 7 series as it is busy promoting the Rog Phone 3. That could debut on July 22nd. However, there have been reports about the ZenFone 7 series. Especially since it was listed on the list of devices. That will sport the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 5G SoC early this year.

Also Read:   The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, cast, plot, Trailer And Recent News !!!

This was followed by a mysterious device codenamed Asus ZF speculated to be the ZenFone 7. Hitting the Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 5G SoC. And a whopping 16GB of RAM.

Regarding the specifications, not much is known about the device. It is rumoured to sport an AMOLED screen with 90/120Hz refresh rate and triple rear cameras. It could carry over the 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging via USB-C port.

The Asus ZenFone 7 is rumoured to be priced below the Rog Phone 3. That is understandable considering the device will likely have toned-down internals. That being said, let’s wait for more details as we step ahead

Also Read:   The NHS tracing app is now in testing
- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

The Circle Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
With everything occurring in 2020 so far, it's tough to consider that Netflix started off the year with a series of hit reality series....
Read more

Messiah Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Latest Information Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Messiah, the thriller web series, has remained even before its release. Netflix released the trailer on December 3, 2019, and from then, it captured...
Read more

“Kung Fu Panda 4”: Click here to know Release Date, Cast, Plot and more!

Movies Anish Yadav -
Everybody loves Pandas. They're identified for her or his sweetest and cutest chubbiness. The element which involves our minds whereas interested by pandas is...
Read more

Red Dead Redemption 3 : This Is A Popular Game Here’s What We Know.

Gaming Vinay yadav -
Following this Red Dead Redemption the victory, fans are wondering if there will be the portion of the video game that is popular or...
Read more

Glow Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest News

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Netflix manufacturing has an intriguing plot centering around a struggling actress who finds it tough to make her place within Hollywood's crowded world. As...
Read more

Diablo 4: Release Date Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Diablo 4 is your portion of Blizzard's long-running activity RPG variety. The match was formally declared at BlizzCon 2019. After all, it was promptly...
Read more

Jack Ryan season 3: we have to know release date, cast, plot and more!

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 will be releasing soon on Amazon Prime. Jack Ryan is an American political thriller spy web television show,...
Read more

Fitbit Charge 4: Software Update, Some Useful New Features

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
A software update is being pushed out for the Fitbit Charge 4 that provides some helpful new features to the wearable, including enhancements and...
Read more

Unsolved Mysteries season 2 :3 Things A Fan Should Know And What’s The Release Date Of Season 2?

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Fans adore the wrongdoing back chiller along with wrongdoing collection, this spine-chiller, and docuseries that arrive puzzles. The wrongdoing back chiller maintained the band...
Read more

Black Mirror Season 6: Release date, Cast, Plot And Other Major Information

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
"Black Mirror" is a science fiction collection. Charlie Brooker is the author and the founder of this group. The group first released on December...
Read more
© World Top Trend