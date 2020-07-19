Asus ZenFone 7 :We Have Been Hearing Lots of Rumours About Phone

- Advertisement -

We have been hearing lots of rumours about the Asus ZenFone 7 and given following the Asus ZenFone 6 started we are nearing, we are looking forward to learning more about the next phone of the computing company.

Though the Asus ROG 2 pulled out all the stops in making a flagship gaming telephone, the ZenFone 6 brought perks, such as a chipset and a 5,000mAh battery, to customers in a far more affordable mid afternoon price. And, of course, its neat flip camera that enables the cameras to shoot both backs – and front-facing photographs.

Thus far, Asus ZenFone 7 rumours indicate that the new phone will be a suitable successor with the same flip camera (perhaps one with more sensors), as well as high specs and — most interested of all — also provoke a ZenFone 7’Pro’ model.

All eyes are on the Asus ROG 3, rumoured for an imminent launch at a cost. The ZenFone 7, however, is poised to become so we’ve gathered all of the leaks and speculation on what could be Android’s sleeper hit for 2020, below.

Asus ZenFone 7 cost and availability

The exact Asus ZenFone 7 launch date remains unknown, though a specs leak suggests it could emerge sometime matching a previous report at Q2’s end, that the telephone will be announced in China either or start of Q3 2020. A rumour hints we could observe a ZenFone 7 Guru launching alongside it along with the conventional ZenFone 7.

While the following ZenFone lines haven’t been around rigid a launch schedule as phones from brands, it reasonably late in the year for Asus to have shown nothing about the ZenFone 7. For reference, the ZenFone 5 launched in February 2018, although the ZenFone 6 has been declared in May 2019.

It is even more shocking that we know the Asus ROG 3 will be announced on July 22, but don’t have a launch date for the ZenFone 7.

About just what the ZenFone 7 will price, either we haven’t heard word official or rumoured. Given the ZenFone 6 has been priced at $499/#499 (approximately AU$725), we would anticipate its successor to cost the same or a little more. If we end up seeing a ZenFone 7 Guru version come out alongside the current version, we hope it would cost more.

Asus ZenFone 7 design and display

Aside from maintaining its predecessor’s camera, we have not heard anything regarding the design of the Asus ZenFone 7. This was its most distinguishing feature, which enabled the telephone to have a full front screen unblemished with punch-holes or even notches.

As a result of some current specs leak via certifications from regulatory agencies in Taiwan and Japan, we’ve discovered the ZenFone 7 could package a 6.7-inch screen, which would be notably more substantial than the 6.4-inch display on its predecessor.(rumours)

Asus ZenFone 7 battery and camera

A recent rumour implies that its predecessor’s flip camera will be featured by the ZenFone 7. While the dual cameras of the ZenFone 6 consisted of a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP shooter, the rumour suggests its successor will pack more sensors.(rumours)

A 5,000 mAh battery could be packed by the ZenFone 7 according to certifications provided by Taiwan’s National Communications Commission and the TUV Rheinland of Japan. It might come with a 30W quick charger.(rumours)

Asus ZenFone 7 specs and features

At this point, we’ve heard a few rumours suggesting that the Asus ZenFone 7 will pack the Snapdragon 865 chipset. A Geekbench record codenamed Asus ZF,’ which we’ve intuited to the ZenFone 7, listed the Qualcomm chipset as well as 16GB of RAM and Android 10 out of the box.(rumours)

It might come in configurations more suitable for a device, Even though 16GB of RAM is a little high for the phone. That listing could be for the Asus ROG 3, of course, but provided our suspicions that that high-end phone will probably get the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset we believe the Asus ZF describes the ZenFone 7.(rumours)

The Asus ZenFone 7 may have 512GB of storage, according to the certificates as mentioned above the leak, which also echoes that the assertion it will include a Snapdragon 865 chipset. That applies to both the standard version and the supposed ZenFone 7 Pro — and given that chipset demands 5G connectivity, Asus’ mid-range telephones may join to 5G, also.