ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 : Launch Date Confirmed In India

By- Sankalp
ASUS ROG G14 is one of the most awaited notebooks on the Gamer’s List. India has not seen any new Premium ASUS Notebook Release from quite a while but this changes.

This release is going to change the dynamics of the marketplace as the only good selections available today are form the Intel Side Effects, and Intel overlooks Indian Market.

 

Characteristics and Layout
It has an eye-catching exterior, but its specs are great also. As we all know from releases from other markets, it’s forecast to rock up to an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU as well as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. It will have around 32GB of RAM and a 512GB/1TB NVMEe M.two SSD Option. It Supplies Great Gaming Performance together with about 8 Hours of Battery Life.

 

Also Read:   A Rare Incident By Earth's Magnetic Field

 

The G14 comes with a customizable dot matrix, and you can customize your laptop; however, you like. Its performance creates the G14 a superb notebook for content consumption and gambling. It’s a 14-inch screen with a decent 1440p resolution, and it is a 16:9 aspect ratio screen. However, one thing to consider is that It Doesn’t have an inbuilt webcam, which May Be bad for conferencing.

Also Read:   Designated Survivor Season 4: Release Date, Casting News, plot, and Other Detail

 

It would function as a standard for gaming notebooks in the upcoming moment.

 

Release Date
After Searching On Amazon, we stumbled upon this flyer that reveals the Asus ROG G14.

 

We are the very first one to report this ASUS is all set to begin the selling of all ASUS ROG G14 inside this year’s Prime Day 2020 Sale.

Also Read:   Lenovo Legion 5i and Lenovo Legion 7i Will Be The First to Get Nvidia's Advanced Optimus Technology

 

Then We try to dig more and saw this box that affirmed that ASUS G14 is going to be started on 6th August Midnight.

 

G14 Review
Youtuber has given an excellent review of the device, and the movie is a must-watch if you’re thinking of buying this laptop.

Sankalp

