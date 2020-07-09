Home Technology Asus ROG Phone 3 Will Launch In India
Technology

Asus ROG Phone 3 Will Launch In India

By- Sweety Singh
The Asus ROG Phone 3 is already confirmed to launch in two weeks’ time. A new update on the matter confirms that the Indian launch will happen simultaneously on July 22.

Asus India has started sending out invites for the phone’s unveiling, which is scheduled for 8.15 pm IST. This will be the first time an ROG phone will come to India right alongside its global launch. It will also be available on Flipkart soon after the launch. Indian YouTuber and streamer CarryMinati is going to be a part of the launch too.

Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launching in India on July 22, Company Reveals

We already know some of the specifications of the upcoming gaming flagship. For starters, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. That is a new SoC destined for high-end gaming smartphones.

In fact, it will be the first phone to ship with that processor. It is supposed to bring about a 10% boost in processing and graphical capabilities. Keeping up with the trend of fast performance. It is expected to come with up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 16GB of RAM.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Keeping up with its predecessor’s legacy, the Asus ROG Phone 3 is said to come with a big 6.6-inch OLED display. Along with a refresh rate of at least 120Hz. The display will be flanked by dual front-firing stereo speakers. The headphone jack might be axed.

Cameras have never been a strong point for the series. But at least the ROG Phone 3 will make the jump to a triple-camera setup. The array will consist of a 64MP primary camera and an ultra-wide lens. However, the function of the third sensor is still unknown. We expect the front camera to bring some streaming-centric features.

Staples such as capacitive shoulder triggers, a secondary USB port, a giant 6,000mAh battery. And support for fast charging will all make the cut. Last year’s ROG Phone 2 was one of the best gaming smartphones around. So it remains to be seen what gets improved this time.

Asus surprised everyone by pricing the ROG Phone 2 at just Rs 37,999 in India. That was lower than most other regions. Having said that, the phone has now gotten more expensive, even after a year. This leads us to believe that the ROG Phone 3 might not be that competitively priced over here. We should get more details about it in the days preceding the July 22 launch.

Sweety Singh

