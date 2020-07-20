Home Entertainment Arrivals Departures On Netflix On 19th July Week
EntertainmentMoviesTV SeriesNetflixStreamingTop Stories

Arrivals Departures On Netflix On 19th July Week

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -

Netflix is adding 20 new shows, movies, and specials in the third week of July.
There are plenty of Netflix originals returning and debuting this week, but my top recommendation of the week has to be The Last Dance, which already aired on ESPN, but is one of the most entertaining sports documentaries I’ve ever seen. Watch it even if you don’t care about basketball.

‘Warrior Nun’ review: Nuns on the run, full-on pulpy fun
Inglourious Basterds and Ex Machina are both leaving this week if you want to finally watch either.

A bunch of Netflix originals are returning or debuting this week, including How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), Norsemen, Street Food, and Love on the Spectrum, but the show I’m most excited to see joining the streaming library is The Last Dance. This 10-part Michael Jordan docuseries is throughout entertaining for its entire run time, even if you don’t care about Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls, or the NBA. Put it in your queue if you haven’t seen it.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of July 19th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, July 19th

The Last Dance

the last dance

In the fall of 1997, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls began their quest to win a sixth NBA title in eight years. But despite all Jordan had achieved since his sensational debut 13 years earlier, “The Last Dance,” as coach Phil Jackson called it, would be shadowed by tension with the club’s front office and the overwhelming sense that this was the last time the world would ever see the greatest player of all time, and his extraordinary teammates, in full flight.

Also Read:   Justice League 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Updates

Monday, July 20th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY

On the heels of the Fall Ball, Ashley continues her California adventure — and explores the thrills and spills of teen romance.

Also Read:   The Kissing Booth 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Tuesday, July 21st

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Moritz and the MyDrugs crew ramp up their hustle, the online drug shop grows more successful — and even more dangerous.

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Award-winning actor, comedian, and presenter Jack Whitehall is back with more hilarious quips and shocking stories in his second Netflix original comedy special, Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking. The hour-long set features a disastrous audience interaction, absurd tales of Jack’s [in]famous father, and an uncomfortable story from the Berlin airport.

Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

street food latin america

From the creators of CHEF’S TABLE, the hit series STREET FOOD returns for a new culinary adventure. The newest installment will travel to six countries in Latin America and explore the vibrant street food culture of Oaxaca, Mexico; Salvador, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; Bogota, Colombia; and La Paz, Bolivia. Each episode highlights the stories of perseverance and culture that bring life to each country’s cuisine.

Also Read:   The Last O.G. Season 4: Netflix's Release Date Is The Show Canceled Or Renewed?

Wednesday, July 22nd

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This docuseries chronicles how the feds took down the five mafia empires of New York City at the height of their powers during the 1980s.

Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum

Finding love can be hard for anyone. For young adults on the autism spectrum, exploring the unpredictable world of dating can be even more complicated.

Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This season of the Norwegian Viking comedy goes back in time to tell the story that led to Season 1. Don’t worry, there is still plenty of pillaging and plundering.

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When a young woman’s murder shows similarities to a decade-old cold case, a new police commander must break the silence permeating an Owl Mountain town.
Spotlight

Thursday, July 23rd

The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

The island adventures of silly larva buddies Yellow and Red get a feature-length treatment, taking their slapstick fun to the next level.

Also Read:   How The Flash's Delayed Finale Twist Will Affect Season 7's 'Graphic Novels'

Friday, July 24th

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this new singing contest, players face off on some of the biggest hits, and the jackpot of up to 30,000 euros grows every time they hit the right note.

Also Read:   The Kissing Booth 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM

A family inherits a neglected circus … along with a magical box of animal crackers that turn whoever eats one into a real, live animal.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY

When a musical dragon with a beautiful voice hypnotizes the dragons and people of Huttsgalor, the Rescue Riders have to find a way to break the spell.

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM

The Kissing Booth 2 

In this sequel, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college apps and a new friendship that could change everything.

Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM

Amaia investigates several suspicious infant deaths and horrific rituals. Meanwhile, people around her risk grave danger. Part 3 in the Baztan Trilogy.

Top 10 Shows On Netflix This Week

Departures

Tuesday, July 21st

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Saturday, July 25th

Dark Places

Dark Places netflix

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July, as well as the full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Arrivals Departures On Netflix On 19th July Week

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Netflix is adding 20 new shows, movies, and specials in the third week of July. There are plenty of Netflix originals returning and debuting this...
Read more

United Arab Emirates mission to Mars

Education Mohini Verma -
The United Arab Emirates established its first mission to Mars early on Monday. It strives to develop its scientific and engineering capabilities. And proceed...
Read more

Top 10 Shows On Netflix This Week

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Growing nearly to the very top of the week's list of the most-watched reveals on Netflix is a beautiful brand new Netflix original,...
Read more

Trump cognitive test taken by the president

Corona Nitu Jha -
Over the weekend, a Fox News Sunday interview got everyone talking about theTrump cognitive test taken by the president.
Also Read:   Dead to Me Season 2 - Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, Story, News updates & everything else
He supposedly revealed his psychological aptitude...
Read more

All shoppers require to wear face masks-Walmart

Corona Mohini Verma -
All shoppers to wear face masks starting July 20th Businesses across the United States took extreme steps when the novel coronavirus first reached our shores....
Read more

Inside Edge Season 3 : Cast, Plot, Release Date, And Everything You Know So Far.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Inside Edge is a television series that is sporting action dramatization. Inside Edge is The set possesses a creed fanbase and is one of...
Read more

Bard of Blood season 2-expected release date, story line, cast, plot and Much More.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Bard of Blood Phase 2: Bard the one reveal that made its mark, of Blood. According to a Bilal Siddiqi publication of the Exact...
Read more

Coronavirus cases escalate in China’s Urumqi

Corona Mohini Verma -
Numbers of confirmed coronavirus instances in China's northwestern city of Urumqi continue to climb. With the other 17 reported Monday, bringing the total in...
Read more

The Final Call Season 2 : Did Krishnamurthy get his new disciple??Spoilers, Release, Plot And Everything You Know So Far.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Zee5 First web series Closing Call is a"must-watch" Web series. It's everything humor, suspense, excitement, an action that a viewer desires for. The Story...
Read more

Sherlock Holmes 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And More!!

Hollywood Santosh Yadav -
Sherlock Holmes is a hard and long movie series that folks love. From the books, we read while at school to the movie, we...
Read more
© World Top Trend