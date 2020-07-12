Home TV Series Netflix Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Story And All Latest Updates Here
Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Story And All Latest Updates Here

By- Santosh Yadav
Netflix shocked the world earlier this year. Made by Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten and Sander van Meurs, the show was sufficient to give you the creeps. As a result, the series saw popularity following the premiere of Season 1.

That’s open the Pandora’s Box of speculation regarding an upcoming year. The series won many fans with its storytelling and its revolutionary narrative style. So it is just natural for them to demand another season but is the show going to get you?

Ares Season 2: Release Date

This January, the eight episodes extended season made its premiere. And despite the promotion, the series has been a chartbuster for the streaming giants, together with enthusiasts pouring over the newly concluded Season 1.

Such a reaction might play an integral part in setting the future of the sequence. Netflix is likely to give the show a chance while the show has not been renewed yet. When the corona crisis eases in which case an announcement is anticipated. In which case, a summer 2021 discharge for the series appears to be likely.

Ares Season 2

Ares Season 2: Cast

There are not many details about Season 2. In the event, the series does get revived do not anticipate much change into the cast line-up of Season 1. Which means Jade Olieberg and Tobias Kersloot will return to their roles. They will be joined by celebrities Lisa Smit and Robin Boissevain.

Ares Season 2: Story

There very little details about the upcoming season. However taking a look at the hints from Season 1, a rough estimate can be made by us. In the previous season, we know the reason behind the occurrence of Ares.

The team intends to keep Beal at bay. But at the end of Season 1, Rosa jumps into Beal and appears reborn with newfound powers. In all probability, this year will look to explore Rosa’s forces.

Santosh Yadav

