Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Much More!

The one of those must-watch show –“Ares season 2”, a dutch terror play is coming back. It is a horror series, has a total of eight episodes in season. This series is a combination of suspense and horror thriller.

A new sensation into the audience seen, when it arrived. It became struck series in January 2020. The story revolves around a medical student. She matches with several moments when a bar is joined by her when she joins a bar. Ares- a distinctive culture, she learns about it. This series is totally filled with horror, mystery, and savagery.

Ares season 2: Release date and Trailer

Unfortunately, fans of this thriller-horror series are anticipating for its release. However, the release wouldn’t be possible until January 2021.

The situation that is pandemic gave the pause towards the chapter, there is a month or not any date yet affirmed. The trailer will be out shortly, once the manufacturing resumes till lovers are hoping for the best!

Ares season 2: Plot

Ares second season likely follows the ending of the first season. The story wasn’t yet shown officially. Since we have seen the end of this season, it is going to continue from that point. The series had some loose things to where the series could go as some endings.

Ares was made to keep A supernatural force Ares was created to keep it contained. Beal is a black substance that’s the manifestation of the guilt.

It is pure evil that is human. Rosa absorbs it in the long run and jumps into Beal. She had been emerging out of the black pool something unnatural being reborn. However, her eyes is revealed having tar-black.

It might be possible in season 2, the new electricity of Rosa will be clarified. We can only await the plot to release there may be several outcomes potential.

Ares Season 2: Cast

Season two of Ares cast will reprise their roles which includes:

Ade Olieberg as Rosa

Tobias Kersloot as Jacob

Lisa Smit as Carmen

Robin Boissevain as Roderick

Frieda Barnhard as Fleur

Hans Kesting as Mauritius

Apart from them we are expecting some new faces to join the cast of Ares. They are:

Jennifer Welts as Marije

Roos Dickmann as Puk

Minne Koole as Henry and

Dennis Rudge as Wendel