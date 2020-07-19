Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All New Latest Information Here

- Advertisement -

Netflix shocked the world this season. Created Iris Otten, by Pieter Kuijpers and Sander van Meurs, the show was sufficient to give you the creeps. Consequently, the show saw popularity following the premiere of Season 1.

That’s open the Pandora’s Box of speculation regarding an upcoming season. The show won fans with its storytelling and its revolutionary narrative style. Although it is just natural for them to need a second season but is the show going for one?

Ares Season 2 Release Date:

The show consists of just one season with eight episodes. The show has not been formally confirmed for another season by Netflix. But a large fan base has been created by the release of the first season along with being one of the successful Netflix series. So it is anticipated that Netflix will pick up for a second season the series soon. It’s expected that the series will return on 2021.

Ares Season 2 TRAILER:

The trailer of season 2 hasn’t been released yet. Click on the link below to watch season 2’s trailer. Stay educated on Netflix horror updates.



Ares Season 2 CAST:

there’s no official information as to who’ll be in the throw of Season 2, but it’s expected that all the principal cast of Season 1 will return in Season 2 with Jade Olieberg as Rosa Steenwijk, the main protagonist of the sequence. Cast includes Lisa Smith Robin Bolseevainas Roderick Van Hall, as Carmen Zwanenbug Tobias Kersloot as Jacob Wessels, Freida Barnhard as Fleur Booms, Hans Kesting as Maurits Zwanenburg and Roos Dickmann as Puk.

Ares Season 2 PLOT:

Season 2 of Ares will exhibit the viewers with lots of new challenges and experiences. We will know what will occur to Rosa after she is inducing members of the Ares society to commit suicide and has been absorbed by the Beal. The finale ends with the dad hugging her daughter and going into the construction of Rosa.