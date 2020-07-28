Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More Click Here!

- Advertisement -

Ares is a web television set of Dutch. It’s a terror drama that made Sander van Meurs, Iris Otten, and by Pieter Kuijpers. The show was officially released on Netflix.

Ares Season 2: Release Date

This January, the season that was eight episodes long made its premiere. And despite the marketing, the series was a chartbuster for its giants that are streaming, together with enthusiasts pouring within the newly finished Season 1.

Such a reaction might play a key role in determining the future of this series. While the series has not been renewed yet, Netflix is likely to give a chance to the series. When the corona crisis eases, an announcement is anticipated. In which case, a summer 2021 release for the show seems likely.

Ares Season 2: Cast

There is not much information regarding Season 2. In the episode, the series does get renewed. Don’t expect much change to the throw line-up of Season 1. This means Jade Olieberg and Tobias Kersloot will be returning to their own functions. Actors Lisa Smit and Robin Boissevain will join them.

Ares Season 2: Story

There information regarding the upcoming season. Taking a look at the clues, a rough estimate can be made by us about the upcoming season. In the last season, we learn the reason for the existence of Ares.

The team plans to maintain Beal at bay. However, at the end of Season 1, Rosa jumps into Beal and appears reborn with newfound powers. In all probability, this year will look to research the forces of Rosa.