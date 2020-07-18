Home TV Series Netflix Ares Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates Here!!
Ares Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates Here!!

By- Santosh Yadav
Netflix shocked the world this season, with their horror series Ares. Created Iris Otten, by Pieter Kuijpers and Sander van Meurs, the show was enough to give you the creeps. As a result, the series saw popularity following the premiere of Season 1.

That has open the Pandora’s Box of speculation regarding an upcoming season. The show won many fans with its storytelling and its narrative style. So it’s only natural for them to need a season but is the show going for one?

Ares Season 2: Release Date

This January the eight episodes long first season produced its premiere. And together with lovers, the series has turned into a chartbuster for the giants that are streaming, despite the marketing.

Such a response might play an integral part in setting the future of the series. Netflix is very likely to give the series a second chance while the show has not been renewed yet. When the corona crisis eases in which case an announcement is expected. In which case, a summer 2021 released for the show seems likely.

Ares Season 2

Ares Season 2: Cast

Now, there is very little information regarding Season 2. In case the series does get renewed do not expect much change to the cast line-up of Season 1. This means Jade Olieberg and Tobias Kersloot will be returning to their functions. They’ll be joined Robin Boissevain and by celebrities Lisa Smit.

Ares Season 2: Story

There information about the upcoming season. Taking a look at the hints we can make a rough estimate. In the previous season, we know the reason behind the occurrence of Ares.

The team plans to maintain Beal at bay. However, at the end of Season 1, Rosa arises reborn with powers and jumps into Beal. In all probability, this season will seem to explore the recently bestowed powers of Rosa.

