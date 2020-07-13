Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest News

- Advertisement -

Good news for all of the fans and the audience who are currently awaiting this series. That’s Netflix as we’re expecting that the Ares season two is coming soon, and it’s going to be airing in your favorite platform. Each of the lovers and the audience is going mad after hearing this excellent news.

They are unable to resist the impulse. The show is based on thriller drama. It gained a lot of popularity after season 1, and fans become crazy. They loved the show and every aspect of the show. The presentation provided a thriller about the show. This is the reason fans loved this series.

So season 2 of the thriller is going to arrive. Every one the fans have all insights about the show.

Ares Season 2: Release Date

This January, the eight episodes extended season produced its premiere. And despite the marketing, the show was a chartbuster for the giants, with fans.

Such a reaction might play an integral part. Netflix is very likely to give a second chance to the series, while the show has not been renewed yet. When the corona crisis eases, an announcement is expected. In which case, a summertime 2021 discharge for the show appears to be likely.

Ares Season 2: Cast

There are very few details regarding Season 2. In case of the show does get renewed, do not anticipate much change to the cast line-up of Season 1. This means Tobias Kersloot and Jade Olieberg will both return to their own roles. Celebrities Lisa Smit and Robin Boissevain will join them.

Ares Season 2: Story

There details regarding the upcoming season. However, taking a look at the hints, we could make a rough estimate. In the previous season, we learn the reason for the occurrence of Ares.

The team intends to keep Beal at bay. However, at the end of Season 1, Rosa arises reborn with abilities and jumps into Beal. In all likelihood, this season will look to explore the powers of Rosa.