Ares Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

By- Aryan Singh
Horror is one of the most popular genre that people from all across the globe appreciate a lot. Ares is one such horror supernatural web television series which has been quite famous all over the internet among horror series lovers. This Dutch horror drama series has gained quite a lot of following in a very short span of time.

Ares has been created by Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten and Sander Van Meurs and directed by Giancarlo Sanchez along with Michiel Ten Horn. This web television series has been created especially for the streaming platform Netflix. Season 1 of Ares premiered on Netflix on January 17, 2020. The show was an instant hit and gained quite a lot of viewers in a very short span of time.

Season 1 of Ares aired for a total of 8 episodes. The show has been in talks for quite a long time. Fans have been waiting for season 2 to be released.

Ares season 2 release date

The success of season 1 raised the expectations for the show to return for a second season. It has been 6 months since the first season was released and there has been no news regarding the renewal of the show for a second season. Rumors regarding the same are floating all across the internet regarding the same.

According to rumors, the show it set to return back for a second season in mid-2021. Nothing, as such has been confirmed by the showrunners.

Ares season 2 cast

Jade Olieberg as Rosa Steenwijk, Tobias Kersloot as Jacob Wessels, Lisa Smit as Carman Zwanenburg, Robin Boissevain as Roderick van Hall and many other artists were a part of the show in season 1. They are expected to return for the second season as well.

