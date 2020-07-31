Home TV Series Archer Season 11: Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!
TV Series

Archer Season 11: Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

By- Suraj Pillai
Archer is an animated sitcom television series. As of now, the series contains ten seasons in total. The whole ten seasons of Archer comprises of 110 episodes. The run the length of each episode is in the range of 19 minutes to 24 minutes. 

All the ten seasons of Archer has received highly positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. Archer has a rating of 8.6 on IMDB and 91% on rotten tomatoes respectively. Archer is praised for its humour, engaging characters, and much more. Archer is often referred to as one of the best animated series ever made. 

The eleventh season of Archer is one of the most awaited animated television series worldwide. 

Archer Season 11 Cast:

Archer has many voice-casts in its whole ten seasons. Many actors have been voicing their characters in the series since the very beginning of Archer. Some of them include H. Jon Benjamin, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Aisha Tyler, Lucky Yates, and many others. They will be voicing their characters in the eleventh season of Archer too.

Archer Season 11 Plot:

The plot of the previous seasons of Archer has taken place in many different places following the adventures of Archer. Archer Season 11 be following Archer’s further adventures after he awakens from his coma after three long years! It would be interesting to see how the story would be taken forward and fans are already excited about it.

Archer Season 11 Release Date:

After the tenth season of Archer finished its run, the makers revealed that Archer is renewed for yet another season. The release date of Archer was not revealed for a long time. 

Later, it was announced that Archer Season 11 will be releasing on 6th May 2020. Sooner the world was hit by the pandemic due to which many tv shows were getting postponed. Archer Season 11 too got postponed. 

Archer Season 11 will be releasing 16th September 2020. The eleventh season of Archer will contain eight episodes in total. 

