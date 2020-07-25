Home Hollywood Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Latest Details About Potential Sequel?
HollywoodMovies

Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Latest Details About Potential Sequel?

By- Santosh Yadav
Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, took the box office by storm on its release back in 2018. Directed by James Wan, Aquaman was an unlikely contender to revive the failing DCEU from its imminent doom. Despite being the butt of most jokes, thanks to the animated series Super Friends (1973-1985), Aquaman was universally acclaimed and got a whopping $1.1 billion in the box-office.

Aquaman’s massive popularity soon set a date for the sequel, a spin-off, and that a mini-series. The spin-off named The Trench is defined to be based on the dreadful monsters Arthur and Mera faced in their trip to find the trident. The sequel to Aquaman is set to be published on December 16, 2022.

The combined efforts of Aquaman and Wonder Woman might have spared the DCEU, but DCEU’s problems may be larger than just creative differences and incoherent storylines. The DC Extended Universe could have cast the stars of Hollywood, but their contentious past is catching up faster than the Flash.

Aquaman 2 Release Date

Some flicks got an early conclusion regarding their future, and Aquaman is one of these. Warner Bros confirmed that the sequel could hit the cinemas on December 16, 2022. We might also watch The Trench ahead of the Aquaman’s release.

Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 Trailer

As it depends on a certain bit of filming, there is currently no trailer available for the sequel, or the flick is in phases. We can expect a trailer in 2021, unlocking many speculations regarding the sequel.

Aquaman 2 Cast Updates

However, Jason Momoa is irreplaceable, and he will be back as Arthur Curry. But now the speculations regarding the part of Mera, as Amber Heard is presently facing some lawsuit issues. Her reputation is at stake, and she can confront a departure from the sequel as the situation. Johnny Depp was not much guilty that she accused him of, and you will find lots of evidence. Hence Amber Heard in the sequel’s future isn’t confirmed, along with the personality that could be substituted by some other character for certain.

Candidates

Emilia Clarke and Blake Lively are the topmost contenders for the Use of Mera, and they have been rumored to replace Amber Heard for the Position. We are waiting.

Santosh Yadav

Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Latest Details About Potential Sequel?

