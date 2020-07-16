Aquaman 2: Release date, Cast, Stoeyline And More Updates

- Advertisement -

Aquaman is maybe the biggest DC production following its release this past year, surprising nearly everyone. DC and Warner Bros are believed to develop a sequel following Aquaman’s launch, but it took until February 2019 for its confirmation.

The first movie David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is hired to write the script of the sequel. James Wan is coming and Peter Safran as a producer. What’s to know about the return?

Aquaman 2 Release date?

Warner Bros has announced the sequel will float into cinemas on December 16, 2022, four years after the first film was released. However, is a possibility which Coronavirus may delay the release date of the film and will have a toll on the manufacturing.

Aquaman 2 cast?

Pretty much every major member of the Film is expected to make a comeback to get the sequel, so that is Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, AKA Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Yahya Abdul-Mateen as Black Manta and Dolph Lundgren as Nereus.

Who knows Julie Andrews will make a comeback as Kara then.

Aquaman 2 storyline?

The sequel is likely to select up in the days of the reign of this King Aquaman, maybe dealing with the very first threat that he faces as lord of Atlantis. Whatever it lands being, Momoa states the whole issue is”mapped out”