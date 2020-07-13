Home Movies Aquaman 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And More!!
Movies

Aquaman 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And More!!

By- Santosh Yadav
Aquaman is the DC production following its release this past year, surprising almost everybody. DC and Warner Bros are believed to create a sequel after Aquaman’s release, but it took till February 2019.

The co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick of the first movie is hired to write the sequel’s script. James Wan is coming as producer along with Peter Safran. So what’s to know about the return to Atlantis?

Release Date

On the 16th of December 2022, Aquaman 2 should come out. Attain the Effect of the franchise.

Trailer

We can anticipate that DCEU is the release of an official trailer at SDCC 2021. The trailer of the movie isn’t released yet.

Shot

Aquaman 2

The cast of this film involves the cast of stars of the previous game. The cast includes Jason Mamoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Amber heard as Mere, Patrick Wilson as the Ocean Sigh, Nicole Kidman, such as Atlanta, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko and Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll as Black Manta.

Field

The journey of Arthur Curry also called Aquaman after the Justice League’s events that it has been shown at the franchise’s first part. As the king of Atlantis, the movie follows his journey finally accepts his function.

The wear and tear of the responsibility that accompanies it, while addressing.

