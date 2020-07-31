Home Movies Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything
Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything

By- Santosh Yadav
Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s world came crashing down after the Aquaman celebrity accused the amazing Beasts actor of domestic violence.

The Pirates of the Caribbean celebrity is among the most successful actors in the world and has achieved some work from the west. Johnny Depp is presently fighting with a libel case against the editor of The Sun, Dan Wootton, after calling him a wife-beater’ in among his information pieces back after Heard’s allegations.

After a year or two of investigation, the phone calls and emails of Amber Heard were leaked that disclosed that she also abused Johnny Depp.

Release Date: “Aquaman 2”

The official confirmation concerning the sequel Aquaman’ came in February 2019. Warner Bros and DC Entertainment are Aquaman 2’s developers. Moreover, there have been reports that Davis Leslie and Johnson-McGoldrick will be writing the sequel script. The producers James Wan and Peter Safran are coming since the manufacturers of the upcoming movie. There’s been a statement concerning the release date of the sequel. Warner Bros made this announcement. Therefore,’Aquaman two’ will be in the theatres on 16th December 2022. The wait is going to be long but worth waiting.

Cast: “Aquaman 2”

There’s been no official announcement concerning the cast of the sequel. Additionally, there are speculations that Jason Momoa will make a comeback as Arthur Curry(Aquaman). According to the reports, Jason Momoa is the one who proposed the idea of the sequel to Warner Bros whenever the shooting of the first part was going on. The cast isn’t final. Following are the cast members of the first part:

Jason Momoa played the role of the main antagonist and the superhero Arthur Curry(Aquaman). He wished to become the king of the kingdom of Atlantis.
Amber Heard played the use of The Princess of Xebel, who’s also Aquaman’s love attention. She and everybody had the superpower by that she could control the planet’s surroundings and could communicate.

Willem Dafoe played with the personality of Orm Marius(Ocean Master), and he is also Aquaman’s mentor.

Plot: “Aquaman 2.”

There are no latest updates concerning the sequel’s plot. The plot of the first part revolved around the protagonist as well as the superhero Aquaman Xebel’s Princess, and his love interest. Aquaman sets on a mission to prevent a strategy of these enemies. Later, the storyline takes a turn when he lost his father because the Atlantians refused to assist him. The plot takes several twists and turns when the brother Orm of Aquaman turns into an enemy. We see Arthur fighting all the evil forces as well as his brother.

He uses them from Orm and chooses the support of the powers that are threatening. The plot will be of more spins, turns, and mystery. Stay tuned for the latest upgrades.

Storyline: “Aquaman 2.”

The storyline of this sequel is still unknown. There has been no information regarding the storyline. In the first part, the story revolved around Arthur Curry(Aquaman). He has many superpowers and is the main protagonist of the movie. The underwater world, which is the kingdom of Atlantis, is ruled by Aquaman. He fells in love and sets out on a mission.

The assignment has many ups and downs, and he has to fight against his brother Orm. In the past, Arthur will defeat Orm but won’t take his life. Later, Arthur will ascend to acquire the throne of the kingdom and Mera.

Click to watch the trailer’s teaser:

Also Read:   Aquaman 2: Release Date And All The Recant Update
