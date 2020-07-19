Aquaman 2: Latest Details About Potential Sequel And Amber Heard Replacement

When DCEU was declining, Aquaman performed a big role in fueling the picture of the franchise. Likes of Jason Momoa was an ideal match to painting the character and exactly resembles the picture of comics and reveals. The preliminary release was right for each actor and franchise itself, so the sequel of the flick was imminent.

Aquaman 2

The flick got an official confirmation in Feb 2019, and the writers on board employed to pen the sequel’s script. So there will be the little question for the sequel release, and followers might take a sigh of reduction as the release is imminent.

Aquaman 2 Release Date

However, some flicks got an early decision concerning their future, and Aquaman is certainly one of them. Warner Bros confirmed that the sequel would hit the cinemas on December 16, 2022. We might additionally witness The Trench earlier than the Aquaman’s release.

Trailer

At the moment, there isn’t a trailer obtainable for the series because it entirely relies upon some piece of filming, or the flick is in post-production phases. So we might anticipate a trailer in early 2021, unlocking many speculations about the series.

Cast Updates

However, Jason Momoa is irreplaceable, and he shall be again as Arthur Curry once more. However, now the most recent speculations concerning the function of Mera, as Amber Heard is presently going through some lawsuit points. Her reputation is at stake, and she or he might face an exit from the sequel because the scenario turned on its head. Johnny Depp was not a lot responsible that she accused him of, and there are shreds of proof in opposition to her. So the way forward for Amber Heard within the sequel shouldn’t be confirmed, and another well-known character could possibly change the character for sure.

Candidates

Emilia Clarke and Blake Vigorous are the topmost contenders for the function of Mera, and so they been rumoured to switch Amber Heard for the function. Now we’re simply ready for an official affirmation that settles the deal for the character.

