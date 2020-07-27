- Advertisement -

Leaked photos seem to show off the screen of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12.

The notch on the iPhone 12 screen seems to be close to.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12

if not the exact same size as the iPhone 11, even though rumours that Apple might make the notch significantly smaller in 2020.

Regardless of the sudden arrival of a viral pandemic, all indications point to Apple still being on track to reveal the next iPhone until the end of September.

There was obvious concern in the early days of the outbreak that supply chain issues.

mill closures, and everybody else at Apple being forced to work from house would lead to significant flaws.

Still, depending on the reports we have seen up to this point.

the absolute worst-case scenario appears to be a November launch.

though most analysts and tipsters are confident the iPhone 12 will probably be prepared in September.

Adding fuel to that specific flame is a leak which surfaced throughout the weekend displaying alleged display panels which are going to be utilized on the iPhone 12 show this autumn.

Originally shared with Chinese social networking website Weibo.

multiple screen panels in an assembly line

the photos seem to showcase multiple screen panels in an assembly line.

The images are edited, probably to hide the identity of the person who took themif they are valid, iPhone 12 generation is well underway.

Supplying these are iPhone 12 display panels.

the sole information we can glean from the photos is the elite is at least as big as it has been on the newest smartphones.

Early on, there was speculation that Apple would reduce the size of the sensor housing near the peak of the screen this year before removing it in years to come.

Nonetheless, the notch in the photos below appears virtually identical to the iPhone 11:In his conversation.

Weibo blogger Digital Chat Station (via MacRumors) claims that the displays pictured above are to the 5.4-inch iPhone 12.

that has become the subject of numerous rumours in recent weeks. Only last week.

9to5Mac found evidence of the 5.4-inch model’s presence in the code of this hottest iOS 14 beta.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is going to be the tiniest iPhone having an all-screen screen so far — even lower than the second-gen iPhone SE.

All told, Apple is expected to release at least four iPhone 12 models this fall.

The top rest mystery is when consumers are going to have the ability to get their hands on the phones.

Although the plurality of reports we have seen recently indicate that that the iPhone 12 is on schedule.

a report by Nikkei Asian Review before this month stated the specific opposite.