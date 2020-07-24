- Advertisement -

Apple’s iOS 14 beta contains evidence that a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is in the works.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 would be among the smallest iPhone models released in years.

Apple’s iOS 14 beta

For months, we’ve heard that Apple is readying four new iPhone versions for the autumn,

which range from a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 into a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Guru Max.

Apparently every reliable and semi-reliable publication, leaker,

and analyst are in agreement about the size and form of their new models.

With more than a month to go before Apple’s September show event, the company itself may have inadvertently confirmed the rumors.

Apple rolled from the third-party beta for iOS 14 on Wednesday, and based on 9to5Mac,

there’s evidence in the applications a 5.4-inch iPhone is indeed in the works.

The culprit behind the spoiler is a characteristic on the iPhone called Display Zoom,

which magnifies the screen display by increasing the size of the text, app icons, and much more.

Since 9to5Mac explains, the feature operates by altering the entire system port to that of another iOS device with a smaller display.

In case you have a 4.7-inch iPhone 8, it uses the port of a 4-inch iPhone. Meanwhile, the iPhone X,

iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 Guru never had the Display Zoom feature in any way,

but it was eventually add to all three versions in iOS 14 developer beta 3, and 9to5Mac wished to find out what prompte this shift.

In 2018, Brazilian Apple news site iHelpBRused iOS Simulator on the Mac to find the screen resolution of the iPhone XS Max months prior to the phone was reveale.

Two years later, 9to5Mac used exactly the same program to induce iOS Simulator to operate in a resolution of 960 x 2079 pixels

the exact same resolution used by Zoomed Mode on contemporary 5.8-inch iPhone versions.

Experimenting with different choices resulted in the app to crash.

The iPhone 11 Guru was the tiniest of those 2019 flagship iPhone models,

and with the”Physical Size” option from the iOS Simulator app, 9to5Mac managed to demonstrate

the rumored 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will look like compared to the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro.

This pretty much lines up with the iPhone 12 size comparisons that have been popping up online in recent weeks

but gives us a much better idea about what the telephone will look like powered .

As we’ve pointed out before, if the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model is real (and all the evidence suggests),

it will be the tiniest flagship iPhone version in years, in spite of its bigger display size to the accession of the elite. Rumors also suggest that it may be around