Apple Will Release a MacBook Pro And Probably a MacBook Air Powered by ARM-based Chips Rather Than Intel Chips

Apple will release a MacBook Pro and probably a MacBook Air that is powered by ARM-based chips rather than Intel chips near the end of 2020, according to fresh speculation.

This one comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple rumour peddler, who imparted the data as MacRumors reports, in a research note.

Apple has already said that one Mac with an ARM chip will be coming later in 2020 — with the full ARM transition to take around two years — but it seems that we may observe a MacBook Pro 13-inch plus a MacBook Air that both utilize Apple’s custom ARM chip landing in Q4 2020.

Ming-Chi Kuo wrote: “We predict that Apple will launch new MacBook models including the new 13.3-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ armed with the ‌Apple Silicon‌ in 4Q20, the new ‌MacBook Air‌ armed with the ‌Apple Silicon‌ at 4Q20 or 1Q21.”

Same layout

This is a prediction as to the approach with caution, and Kuo is not apparent on the MacBook Air arriving in the final quarter of the year — as noted it might see a Q1 2021 launching. These machines will maintain the same layout as existing versions being that new CPU.

Also in 2021, Kuo believes that we will see new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models that operate with Apple’s ARM processors, and these will have a new form-factor and design — including a mini-LED display, something else the analyst has predicted previously — but they’ll be arriving later, possibly at Q2 or Q3 of 2021.

As ever, we will need to see how this pans out, but Kuo is about as reliable as sources get when it comes to Apple.