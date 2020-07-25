- Advertisement -

Apple Will Give Employees Paid Time Off To Vote, Such as Retail Workers, Report Says

Apple provides all workers time off to vote at the 2020 presidential election, Mr. reported Friday, linking countless other businesses that have taken similar actions to promote voting in the 2020 presidential elections.

Citing an internal memo, Mr reported that workers would be given around four hours to vote to volunteer in a polling place.

The coverage applies to the thousands of employees of the company Apple.

Apple does not seem to be going up to announcing Election Day as a business vacation, as Twitter and Patagonia have dedicated to.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment in Forbes.

“For retail staff members and hourly employees across the business, if you are scheduled to perform this Election Day. We will be supplying around four hours of paid time off if you require it to get into the polls. Should they choose, our teams may also use this opportunity to volunteer as an election worker at one of the regional polling stations,” the memo stated, based on Bloomberg.

Hundreds of businesses have committed to providing their employees time off to vote. A non-partisan effort named Time To Vote, which premiered in 2018 with a coalition of organizations headed by Patagonia, has gotten 470 companies on board, such as Walmart, Visa, and Uber. If Apple will get involved in the opportunity To Vote 14, it is uncertain.

Supporters state that giving employees paid time off to vote will boost voter turnout. Particularly for employees who could not afford to take off. Some nations require companies to give employees time off to vote. However, the principles differ state-by-state rather than all of them need time to be compensated. A few give workers a couple of hours, which might be a short time. In the last few decades, there has been a push on the state and national level to make Election Day a federal holiday. The attempt faces extreme opposition out of Republicans.