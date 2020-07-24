Apple shares fall as the company could face investigation for violating consumer protection laws

- Advertisement -

Apple may face a multi-state investigation and potential lawsuit for deceptive business practices.

It’s been a rough day for Apple across the board.

The drama kicked off this morning when Goldman Sachs issued an investor note arguing that Apple stock should be avoided as the company’s share price is unsustainable.

Apple stock dropped by nearly 20 points in trading earlier today.

The note prompted a huge sell-off which saw Apple’s share price drop by nearly 20 points.

Following that, Apple could find itself the target of a multi-state probe for allegedly deceiving consumers.

The investigation is reportedly being spearheaded by the Consumer Protection Division of the Texas Attorney General.

Again, it remains entirely unclear what type of deceptive practices Apple allegedly engaged in, so it will be interesting to see how this all plays out. While Apple has been hit with similar lawsuits over deceptive business practices in the past, the suits are, more often than not, frivolous. Also Read: IPhone's Notch Is finally 'killed By The Coronavirus Pandemic Also Read: IOS 13.5 Beta 3 Has The Exposure Notification API From Apple and Google Notably, Apple's legal issues extend far beyond the murky investigation referenced above. Recall that the company is also battling antitrust allegations over how it runs the App Store. This coming Monday, Tim Cook will appear before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee and field questions on the matter. Apple, meanwhile, has taken pro-active measures to counter the narrative.