Apple News and Flipboard Have Been Fighting For Primacy Among Consumers

By- Kumar Saurabh
Apple News and Flipboard happen to be battling for supremacy among customers who seek out apps focused exclusively on news intake.

Flipboard has been differentiating itself recently with new features such as a more significant emphasis on local information content. That’s something which Apple News has decided to go after, also.

In addition to local news coverage, Apple has also announced the addition of music tales to Apple News, in addition to an Apple News podcast.

Over the years since its 2010 launching for its iPad, offering consumers a tasteful automobile for news consumption, by adding tons of bells and whistles that keep people addicted to the program Flipboard has continued to evolve the product.

The launch of”Magazines,” for example, was a massive incentive for the service, because it gave individuals a means to curate and discuss themed collections of content, also Flipboard CEO Mike McCue just a few weeks ago walked me through one of the program’s newest features — Storyboards, which place a new twist on the magazine feature by letting Flipboard users discuss and curate finite packs of articles. Flipboard has also moved slowly to news, bringing policy from cities across the united states.

Apple’s News program, meanwhile, has up to a point played a different small game. One of the most significant differences is the fact that it’s both a free and paid grade, unlike Flipboard (that is free to download and use). Up until now, the Apple News user experiences has also been built following sources and news outlets, together with topics to follow along, with the app. Now, the app is currently creating a more significant push into local news.

Apple News recently announced that it would begin curating news collections starting in regions and five towns, with the goal. As a part of the announcement, Apple News also said it’s adding more top local and regional news outlets to the app, including The Charlotte Observer, the Miami Herald, and Raleigh, North Carolina’s The News & Observer.

Furthermore, Apple is currently using its News app to make a push into podcasts. The capacity to listen to audio versions of tales is coming to a sound information briefing hosted by Apple News editors, in addition to the app.

“Apple News showcases a lot of great journalism, and we are eager to bring it to life in new ways using Apple News+ audio stories and a new daily news show, Apple News Today,” explained Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. “We greatly appreciate our many neighbourhood news associates — our new regional news feature highlights their work for subscribers who live, and are curious, in those communities.”

News programs like Apple News and Flipboard are sources of traffic for information publishers, mainly since apps like Facebook have oriented away from a focus on the news. Here’s a closer look at what’s coming into Apple News:

As part of the launch of stories, Apple said it would begin producing about 20 of these a week. They’ll be narrated by professional voice actors and attribute reporting you’ll be able to find within Apple News from sources such as Quick Company, GQ, New York Magazine, TIME, and Vanity Fair. Furthermore, these sound stories are now readily available to Apple News+ subscribers in the US — that is the paid version of Apple News, which for $9.99/month gets you to access everything in the program, including content from sources such as The Wall Street Journal that’s differently paywalled for users of Apple News’ free version.

Apple News Today is the title of the app’s brand new daily audio news briefing, and it will be co-hosted by Apple News editors Shumita Basu and Duarte Geraldino. It’ll be accessible Monday through Friday and are available either in Apple’s in addition to the Apple News app Podcasts app. Audio stories, however, can be located at a new Audio tab inside the Apple News app.

Kumar Saurabh
