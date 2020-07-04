Home Technology Apple Might Be Forced To Delay The Release Date Of This IPhone...
Technology

Apple Might Be Forced To Delay The Release Date Of This IPhone 12

By- Sankalp
Apple might be forced to delay the release date of This iPhone 12 by anywhere from four weeks to 2 months due to the coronavirus’s supply chain problems.

Sources say that Apple is presently facing“months of delay concerning mass production,” but is working overtime to have the iPhone 12 outside as close to September.
Right now, the mmWave 5G iPhone models are looking at the longest possible delays.
Merchandise flaws were not in front of mind when the new coronavirus outbreak this season spiraled out of control, but they did look inescapable. From supply chain issues to lack of demand, the overall consensus early on was that Apple would not be able to follow its regular late September launch schedule for its iPhone 12 series. But as the months went on, the reporting became less apocalyptic. Past week, Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe stated that Apple had been”back into the driver’s seat” to avoid an iPhone 12 delay.

But the seesaw continues this week as Nikkei Asian Review reports that Apple may need to delay its first 5G iPhone models anywhere from four weeks to 2 weeks because of”factory lockdowns and workplace absences” throughout the pandemic. To solve these issues, sources say that Apple has done everything to keep the launching, but that might be insufficient to make the September launch a reality.

“What the advancement looks like now is months of delay in terms of mass production, but Apple is doing what it could to shorten the postponement,” one source told Nikkei. “There’s a possibility that the program could nevertheless be moved ahead.” This seems to indicate that the best-case scenario involves a delay.

Another source mentioned that some members of Apple’s hardware development group returned to the workplace in June once the strict restrictions from March were raised. They hurried to finalize the iPhone’s design to remain as near as possible to the September release date. “Some new product-related project deadlines are transferred since the hardware group started to go back to the workplace,” the source revealed.

Still, another source suggested that it might be inadequate to resolve the difficulties. “Some closing iPhone assembly could be delayed to early October, and it wouldn’t be surprising if there are additional delays since there are still a lot of tests happening today as well as the final designs haven’t yet been locked down,” the source said — a surprise considering how much we know about the plan.

Finally, based on Nikkei’s resources, the high-end iPhone 12 that employs the mmWave 5G ring is about two months behind schedule, while the 5G iPhones using the sub-6 GHz band are one to one and a half months behind. If all these sources are correct, there’s still plenty of work to try and start the

