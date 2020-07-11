Apple: MacBook Owners Not To Close Their Laptops When A Camera Cover Is On

- Advertisement -

Apple released a new support record in July to frighten MacBook owners not to close their notebooks when a camera cover is on since it might damage the display.

Apple reminds MacBook owners the FaceTime HD camera has an indicator light which always alerts the user once the camera is on.

If you are going to use a camera cover, never forget to remove it until you close your MacBook.

Covers for webcams have become a necessary purchase for many notebook owners as we become increasingly concerned with data privacy. The issue is that laptops were not designed with accessories being connected to the display in your mind, however small, which is why Apple deemed it necessary to issue a warning on its website a week.

As seen by MacRumors on Friday, Apple has a support page dedicated to telling MacBook owners to avoid closing their laptops when a cover is about the camera in order not to risk damaging the screen.

“If you close your Mac laptop with a camera cover set up, you may hurt your display because the clearance between the screen and keyboard is designed to very tight tolerances,” Apple writes on its support website.

“Covering the built-in camera might also interfere with the ambient light detector and prevent features such as automatic brightness and True Tone from working. As an alternate to a camera cover, use the camera indicator light to determine whether your camera is active and choose which programs can use your camera in System Preferences.”

Since MacRumors clarifies, this was probably precipitated by a series of complaints from MacBook users online who’ve reported that their screens have been damaged after covering the camera. The fantastic news for this owner is the crack has been covered under AppleCare+ as damage.

To attempt and dissuade MacBook, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air users from applying camera covers, Apple clarifies the FaceTime HD camera”is designed with your privacy in mind and utilizes a camera indicator light that glows green once the camera is busy.

So you’ll always know when the camera is on.” Additionally, in macOS Mojave or later,” it is possible to control which apps have access to this built-in camera.”

If your work requires a cover to be used by you or you can’t live without it, Apple has offered up some tips:

Make sure the camera cover is not thicker than an average piece of printer paper (0.1mm).

Avoid using a camera cover that leaves glue residue.

Should you install a camera cap that is thicker than 0.1mm, then remove the camera cover before closing your computer.

Privacy is paramount; however, you don’t need to risk breaking your MacBook display. Do not forget to remove it before you close the lid from the MacBook if you’re feeling the need to use a camera cover.