Apple Just Released iOS 14 Public Beta 3

By- Sweety Singh
  • iOS 14 public beta 3 and iPadOS 14 public beta 3 were just released on Thursday.
  • Apple announced iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference back in June, and launched the first developer beta shortly after the keynote address.
  • Apple’s developer betas have been so stable that the company didn’t even wait a full month before releasing the first public beta two weeks ago on July 9th.
  • Final versions of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will release alongside the iPhone 12 this fall.

Just one day after releasing iOS 14 beta 3 and the comparable iPadOS 14 beta to developers, Apple has now released iOS 14 public beta 3 and iPadOS 14 public beta 3. As long as you’re signed up for Apple’s beta program, you can experiment with all of the new features of the upcoming software update on your iPhone right now.

Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS and iPadOS 14 to Developers

iOS 14 Features

iOS 14 features hundreds of changes and improvements, but some of the highlights include a refreshed home screen with customizable widgets, an App Library where you can easily find any app installed on your phone, new Picture-in-Picture support, a fresh new look for Messages, App Clips, and a Translate app. iPadOS 14 also adds new sidebars to apps, improved search functionality, and handwriting recognition with Scribble to iPad.

The final versions of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will launch alongside the new iPhone 12 models this fall, but if you don’t want to wait that long, you can download the public beta today and try it out for yourself. Just remember that this is an early version of the software, and you’re likely to run into the occasional bug.

In order to participate in public betas, you need to sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program on Apple’s website. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPod touch (7th generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch
  • iPad (7th generation)
  • iPad (6th generation)
  • iPad (5th generation)
  • iPad mini (5th generation)
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad Air (3rd generation)
  • iPad Air 2
Apple iOS 13.5 New Feature & Bug Fixes

iPadOS Beta On Your iPhone

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Sweety Singh

