Home Technology Apple iPhone 12 Model: First Of Its Kind
TechnologyTop Stories

Apple iPhone 12 Model: First Of Its Kind

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • Apple’s iOS 14 beta 3 contains evidence that a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is in the works.
  • Recent rumors have suggested that Apple is preparing to launch four iPhone models this fall. 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.
  • The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 would be one of the smallest iPhone models released in years.

iPhone 12 sizes: If Apple gives us small phones then so should…..

For months, we have been hearing that Apple is readying four new iPhone models for the fall. Ranging from a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 all the way to a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Seemingly every reliable and semi-reliable publication, leaker. And analyst is in agreement about the size and shape of the new models. And with over a month to go before Apple’s September reveal event. The company itself may have accidentally confirmed the rumors.

Apple rolled out the third developer beta for iOS 14 on Wednesday, and according to 9to5Mac, there’s evidence in the software that a 5.4-inch iPhone is indeed in the works. The culprit behind the spoiler is a feature on the iPhone called Display Zoom which magnifies the screen display, by increasing the size of the text, app icons, and more.

Also Read:   Guardians of the Galaxy 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Info

Apple 9to5Mac

As 9to5Mac explains, the way that the feature works is by changing the entire system interface to that of another iOS device with a smaller screen. If you have a 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus, Zoomed Mode swaps your interface for that of the 4.7-inch iPhone 8. If you have a 4.7-inch iPhone 8, it uses the interface of a 4-inch iPhone.

Also Read:   Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Update You Need To Know !!!

In 2018, Brazilian Apple news site iHelpBR used iOS Simulator on the Mac.  Two years later, 9to5Mac used the same app to force iOS Simulator to run at a resolution of 960 x 2079 pixels. That is the same resolution used by Zoomed Mode on modern 5.8-inch iPhone models. Experimenting with other resolutions caused the app to crash.

Also Read:   Finally You Will Now Be Able To Edit Your iMessages Texts Soon

iPhone Models

The iPhone 11 Pro was the smallest of the 2019 flagship iPhone models. And with the “Physical Size” option in the iOS Simulator app. 9to5Mac was able to demonstrate what the rumored 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will look like compared to the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro. This pretty much lines up with the iPhone 12 size comparisons. That have been popping up online in recent weeks. But gives us a better idea of what the phone will look like powered on.

As we’ve pointed out before, if the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model is indeed real. It will be the smallest flagship iPhone model in years. Even with its larger display size due to the addition of the notch. Rumors also suggest that it could end up being around the same price as the $699 iPhone 11. Although the addition of an OLED display and support for 5G networks might bump the price up a touch.

Also Read:   The Witcher Season 2 Release Date, Who Is In Cast? Plot, Trailer And What Can We Expect About Storyline?
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Witcher Season 2 Release Date, Who Is In Cast? Plot, Trailer And What Can We Expect About Storyline?
Sweety Singh

Must Read

sports-starved fans round the world anticipating

Corona Nitu Jha -
Though you might be among many sports-starved fans round the world anticipating returning your favourite pastime. then you have likely had to figure out ways...
Read more

Sea World Entertainment inventory For Better Returns….

Entertainment Kalyan Jee Jha -
  Sea World Entertainment inventory:  Sea World Entertainment inventory(NYSE: SEAS) has increased by 7 percent in the last two and a half years, once the...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer Story, & Everything.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Mirzapur Season 2 release date, cast, preview Story, and everything you want to understand: Amazon prime favourite special Mirzapur is set for the launch...
Read more

About Renewal Of ‘Virgin River’ For Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 On Netflix! Must Read

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Virgin River, among the excellent feel-good dramas which have arrived on Netflix lately, is returning for season 3 before its scheduled season 2 summer...
Read more

Black Lightning Season 4: Release Date Finale Arrival Date Cast More News?

Netflix Alok Chand -
In Black lighting's new season, we're anticipating a lot of superheroes that are going to be playing with distinct types of roles. Last season's...
Read more

Lost in Space 3 soon to make it’s release on Netflix!! Read more about the Plot, Cast and Release Date here.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
‘Lost in Space’ is an American science fiction tv series and a re-imagining of the 1965 series of the identical title it's based mostly...
Read more

Red Dead Redemption 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Red dead redemption, the action-adventure game published in 2010, is there a part three?
Also Read:   Fuller house season 5 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!
Produced by Rockstar San Diego, The reddish redemption was the game...
Read more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything Else Needed To Know Is Here!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The Dragon Prince is a well-liked computer-animated web tv show. It first got here out in September 2018 with a success first season, and...
Read more

Jurassic World 3:Release Date, Cast And Latest Update See Here.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Many followers cherished The Jurassic World franchise, and it was years earlier than they rebooted for the primary film titled “Jurassic World,” we’ve seen...
Read more

Netflix Sacred Games Season 3 Release Date, News, Cast, Trailer, Plot And Click To Know More.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Netflix's unique web series'Sacred Games 2' was published on August 15, 2019, everybody was anticipating...
Read more
© World Top Trend