Apple iPhone 11 production started in INDIA

- Advertisement -

Apple has begun manufacturing iPhone 11 in Foxconn’s plant near Chennai, together with reports stating that supplies of locally created iPhone 11 units have shipped to retail shops. “Significant increase to Generate in India! Apple has begun producing iPhone 11 in India, bringing a top-notch version for the very first time in the Nation,” Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Office tweeted

https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fassets.mspimages.in%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F07%2FiPhone-11-Made-in-India.jpg&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mysmartprice.com%2Fgear%2Fapple-iphone-11-made-in-india-phones-foxconn-chennai-plant%2F&tbnid=0ksWEw4v-q0x2M&vet=12ahUKEwi0xO63xubqAhXWcX0KHaYFCk4QMygTegUIARC1Ag..i&docid=Uyj5sYvyEO8whM&w=1200&h=800&q=iphone%2011%20india%20made&ved=2ahUKEwi0xO63xubqAhXWcX0KHaYFCk4QMygTegUIARC1Ag