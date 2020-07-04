Home Technology Apple In India: iPhone Production Gets Back On Track As Government Relents
Technology

Apple In India: iPhone Production Gets Back On Track As Government Relents

By- Kumar Saurabh
Apple In India: The customs clearance procedures rolled out following India’s border skirmish with China affected iPhones in India’s production for more than a week. Among the contract makers of Apple, Foxconn affirms that delays in customs clearances for parts have eased, and manufacturing has normalized.

In a statement, the contract manufacturer has stated the national government has relaxed a few of the states for clearing consignments. As a result, Foxconn’s two factories that were at a standstill for over a week, have resumed the generation of the iPhones.

Tightening of customs regulations

India set clearance processes for China’s consignments after an escalation of its long-standing border dispute with that country. Though both countries are engaged in ground-level and diplomatic discussions, the federal government brought in additional regulations for Chinese imports while banning the use of 50 mobile apps within India.

The conclusion led to Foxconn facing delays in receipt of components that were iPhone as consignments were held up at the traditions. Sources said Foxconn had as many as 150 shipments containing electronic parts from China stuck at the Chennai port. Two units operate in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, in which it assembles smartphones for Apple and Xiaomi.

All’s well no more for Apple in India.

From its strict customs verification processes, the government had exempted companies such as Apple on Friday. Officials confirmed from Delhi that additional imports from Apple would face no delays over customs clearances following discussions with officials in India of Apple and Foxconn.

Com filings in the Taipei stock exchange said Foxconn had reported all processes were complied with and that customs clearances of cargo logistics in India were solved.

These reports go a long way in assuaging doubts given that there have been reports of this firm thinking of significant growth in production capabilities in India. All these were part of the attempts to decrease reliance on China, with the accounts emerging in January as soon as the Covid-19 virus spread, forcing Apple to shut down its plants in China.

A couple of months into the pandemic, there were reports from the Indian media that Apple indeed looked to shift a part of its generation over to the country. It was also reported that Indian officials were holding talks with Apple to convince them of the nation’s investment climate under the make in India’ program.

Kumar Saurabh
Apple In India: iPhone Production Gets Back On Track As Government Relents

