Apple had started to reopen its stores

By- Nitu Jha
Apple had started to reopen its stores in the united states.

however as coronavirus infections start to spike across the nation, Apple is re-closing some of its retail stores in four states.

Apple will close 11 stores in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina this past week.

Apple says that it is taking this measure out of”an abundance of caution” for customers and staff.

If you’re looking for a certain sign that your state is headed in the wrong direction in this particular outbreak.

look no further than retailers shutting up shop and forgoing profits due to security concerns.

On Friday, Apple announced it would be shutting 11 retail stores that had reopened out of”an abundance of caution”

11 Apple Stores in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona will close beginning this Saturday. Clients who have goods at any of the affected locations for repairs will have an opportunity to get them back this weekend.

but starting next week; the stores will close for a second time this season due to the virus. Apple had closed every shop in america back in March, but over 150 have reopened as America restarts its market.

As a result of present Covid-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we briefly shut stores in these areas,” Apple declared in a statement.

“We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation, and we anticipate getting our teams and clients back as soon as possible.”

Here is a list of all the Apple retail stores closing once more this weekend:

Looking at the disease rates in all these four states, it’s not tough to determine why Apple is taking such drastic steps.

A report by scientists in Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania suggests that Florida has”all the makings of the Upcoming big epicenter.” Arizona is in a similar scenario, with 3,246 cases reported on Friday, which breaks the nation’s previous listing of 2,519 from only twenty-four hours before.

Meanwhile, North Carolina and South Carolina are continuing to tick up at a steady speed alongside nearly two dozen other states that have neglected to”flatten the curve.”

If nations like Florida and Arizona don’t take any measures to mitigate the spread, anticipate even more companies to take things into their own hands to protect their workers and clients. Don’t be surprised if more states are added to the record next week.

