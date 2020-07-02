- Advertisement -

Apple had begun to reopen its stores in the united states, however as coronavirus infections start to spike across the nation. Apple has been re-closing a number of its retail stores in four countries.

Apple states that it is taking this step out of”an abundance of caution” for clients and staff.

If you’re looking for a sure sign your condition is headed in the wrong way in this particular outbreak.look no further than retailers closing up shop and forgoing profits because of security concerns.

On Friday, Apple announced it would be closing 11 retail shops that had previously reopened out of”an abundance of caution.

” 11 Apple Stores in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona will shut beginning this Saturday.

Clients who have products at any one of the affected locations for repairs will get an opportunity to get this weekend, but starting next week, along with the stores will close for a second time this year due to the virus.

Apple had closed every shop in the US back in March, but over 150 have reopened as America restarts its market.

Due to current Covid-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we’re temporarily closing stores in these regions,

” Apple declared in a statement. “We take this measure with an abundance of caution as we carefully monitor the situation, and we look forward to getting our teams and clients back as soon as possible.”

Here’s a list of All of the Apple retail stores shutting once more this coming weekend:

Arizona

Chandler Fashion Center

Scottsdale Fashion Square

Arrowhead

SanTan Village

Scottsdale Quarter

La Encantada

Florida

Waterside Shops

Coconut Point

North Carolina

Southpark

Northlake Mall

South Carolina

Haywood Mall

Looking at the infection rates in each of these four states, it is not difficult to figure out why Apple is taking such drastic steps. Florida broke its everyday record three times this week, culminating with a spike of over 3,800 cases on Friday. A report by scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania indicates that Florida has”all of the makings of the next large epicenter.” Arizona is in a similar situation, with 3,246 cases reported Friday, which breaks the nation’s previous record of 2,519 from just twenty five hours before.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina and South Carolina are continuing to tick up at a steady speed alongside almost two dozen other nations that have neglected to”flatten the curve” If countries such as Florida and Arizona don’t take any steps to mitigate the spread, anticipate even more companies to take matters into their own hands to protect their workers and customers. Don’t be shocked if more states are added to the record next week.