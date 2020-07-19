- Advertisement -

Apple agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action suit over”battery gate,” which involved elderly iPhone models having their performance throttled to improve battery health.

The statement came in March, and the website to the settlement went online this week.

If you want your $25 from the suit, you have to complete a claim form by October 6, 2020.

The iPhone has been the focus of several controversies over the years, a few of which were overblown, but especially pervasive one was Batterygate.

Several years back, Apple began throttling the operation of old iPhone versions based on the wellbeing to stop abrupt shutdowns and other troubles of the battery. After getting caught, Apple apologized, offered cheap battery replacements, and included a feature in iOS 11.3 that let iPhone owners track battery wellbeing in real-time. Still, the harm was done, and lawsuits were filed.

Earlier this year, Apple agreed to pay around $500 million to settle the case (which itself was a blend of multiple class-action suits), but would not admit to wrongdoing. Consumers could receive $25 per affected iPhone, even though the number could vary depending on the number of claims. A site was established that iPhone owners could use to submit a claim type for their payout from Apple.

The website says: “For those who were a U.S. proprietor of an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, or SE device that conducted iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017, and a U.S. owner of an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus device that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017, you could qualify for benefits under a class action settlement.”

The site proceeds to enumerate options and your rights explaining your legal reasons will be affected whether you choose to participate. You will need to submit a form online or print it out and then send it in the mail if you want to receive your payment out of Apple.

Suppose you would like to participate in lawsuits concerning these claims and allegations of this situation, state that you do not want the amount and you’ll need to exclude yourself actively. Your request to speak at the hearing and can object to the settlement for a variety of reasons. Whichever of those options you choose (if you want any), you have to do this by October 6, 2020.

As for if you might get your money, don’t hold your breath, since the last hearing is scheduled for December 4, 2020, at which point the court will consider any objections. They specifically say they”don’t know how long these decisions will require,” and warn that the date of the last hearing could change, which seems like positive potential thinking about the fact that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.