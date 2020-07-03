Home Technology Anybody who desires the most comprehensive US-focused coronavirus update right now could...
Anybody who desires the most comprehensive US-focused coronavirus update right now could do much worse than to have a look

By- Nitu Jha
Anybody who desires the most comprehensive US-focused coronavirus update right now could do much worse than to have a look at this

US

brand new interactive map prepared by researchers and health specialists,

which assigns a color code based on hazard down to the county and state level around the nation.

Employing this map helps identify the two states where you are statistically

the most at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus at the moment: Florida and Arizona.

Both of these states are likely to see some degree of travelers

and visitors in the coming days as we venture into Independence Day weekend.

No surprise, travel within the July 4th holiday weekend this season is expected to look radically different

and unlike any busy fourth of July weekend in decades since it ought to be quite so clear that we don’t even have to say it.

Making this season’s travel behaviour patterns look all-the-

more bleak is the fact that 2019 watched such record travel activity at the moment of the year —

using nearly”43 million person-trips” taken over the Independence Day holiday period,

the second-most ever listed at the time of year, per Forbes.

We have all been cooped up for months, and cities

and states have gradually reopened in such ways as to instruct us

how to live with the coronavirus pandemic when following best practices —

like wearing face masks and social-distancing.

If you plan on traveling this weekend, even though, there’s at least one critical bit of advice you must know about.

Based on where you’re going, you’ll want to pay attention to some brand

new interactive map developed in conjunction with researchers and public health specialists,

highlighting the many several coronavirus outbreaks in the usa.

And according to this map,

the areas where you’re statistically the likeliest to be expose

to the coronavirus would be the nations of Arizona and Florida.

We’ve mention why Florida is fairly problematic right now.

The mayor of Miami is already on record as signaling he is prepare

to return the city to lockdown when hospitals there become overstretched.

Infections in Florida last month surged 168%, to more than 95,000 new cases.

Also of note, based on Reuters, Florida had reported much more new everyday coronavirus

instances than any European nation once the continent was coping with the worst of its outbreak earlier this season.

The map we mention previously, meanwhile, was create by Harvard Global Health Institute,

working with authoritative sources including CovidActNow and Covid-Local.

The risk level map shows, among other items, a county or state’s hazard level (according to fresh daily cases)

in relation to yellow, green, orange, or red colors

(that’s the order of risk from low to high, which range from green to red).

Here is the map’s overall image of the United States right now,

and you could drill down to the state and county level You Want:

