Anti-maskers – putting everyone in danger

By- Nitu Jha
Anti-maskers have found a new way to put everyone in danger

It is mid-July 2020, and everyone should have mastered the basic tactics and behaviours that can increase one’s security and reduce the danger of being infected with the novel coronavirus by now.

Social distancing, fr equent hand washing, and face masks are the three things we all can do in order to restrict the spread.

Once we have retrained ourself adhering to those principles at all times, we decrease our odds of being infected. The added benefit is that we’re not as likely to affect others.

And on top of lowering COVID-19 spread, we’d lower the spread of other infectious diseases that are not as dangerous.

Anti-maskers

In mid-July 2020, we’re seeing an unexpected wave of protests against one of these measures. Folks have come up with a variety of reasons to prevent face masks.

Some wrongly claim that confront masks can reduce oxygenation. Others see them as a political weapon to control the masses. That is also wrong.

Some communities and businesses are making face masks mandatory, which is a step in the ideal direction. People who will not respect the principles will face the effects, from penalties to denial of support.

So anti-maskers have located an incredibly dumb and irresponsible way to bypass the new regulations and put everyone in danger.

There is no cure for COVID-19. That’s the primary reason it’s so dangerous. The men and women who are prone encounter severe complications which may result in death, despite not suffering from other medical problems.

But they can reduce the risk of transmission by obstructing the droplets you expel when you speak, cough, or sneeze. The protection extends both ways.

The wearer is also shielded from particles floating in the air, the COVID-19 virus included.

Face masks made of materials that don’t offer any protection

Face mask protestors are currently using face masks which don’t offer you any protection. Those masks are made from mesh, lace or yarn, 13WTHR reports.

These can not protect from the microscopic droplets or the aerosols which have the virus.

Corona
