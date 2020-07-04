Home Entertainment Anthony Mackie States That The Falcon Show Are Like "a Six or...
Anthony Mackie States That The Falcon Show Are Like “a Six or Eight-Hour Movie.”

By- Sankalp
Anthony Mackie (Falcon from the Marvel Cinematic Universe) States that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Show for Disney+ are like”a six or eight-hour movie.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were set to debut Disney+ this August, but the novel coronavirus pandemic will probably induce Marvel to postpone the launch.

2020 was meant to be a fresh start for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Observing the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Black Widow will function as a bridge into the second MCU saga, with new heroes and villains to fulfill and new tales to tell. But the pandemic ceased production on every movie and TV show on the planet, theaters closed, and Marvel’s entire 2020 masterpiece was pushed.

2020 was going to be the year that Marvel Studios took over for the TV unit which produced Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and all the other Marvel articles on Netflix. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to be the first series set from the MCU to debut Disney+, but, along with everything else, was closed down back in March. We haven’t heard much about the series. Still, Anthony Mackie (aka Falcon) participated in Variety’s Celebrities on Actors show this week with Daveed Diggs and provided a few tantalizing teasers about the show.

“We are shooting [The Falcon and the Winter Soldier] exactly like a film,” Mackie told Diggs when pressed for details. “Everybody who’d worked on TV earlier was like,’I have never worked on a TV series in this way.’ The way by which we were shooting, it feels accurate like we had been shooting the film clip up into the show. So instead of a two-hour film, an eight-hour movie.”

As Variety points out, the reported $150 million budget of Falcon is relatively enormous, but compared to $350 million funding of Avengers: Endgame, that clocked in at 181 minutes. The Falcon series will be twice as long, and it’s hard to imagine Marvel skimping on production value.

Anthony Mackie also spoke about what it was like to go through the shutdown in Europe:

We were in Europe, and everything got crazy in Europe. They shut us down fourteen days before the U.S. shutdown. It was astonishing because I feel like we are the Marvel show. That was my [expertise ],’It’s Marvel, and we can shoot.’ And they’re like,’Nah.’ So it was a different experience from the remaining movies. But at the same time, it was lots of fun. Those movies are similar to summer camp. And this series, it was not any different. It was. And thus the stunt things — everything is simply on another level. Every series they push it, they push the envelope much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we are going to be going back soon.(Anthony Mackie)

Anthony Mackie States That The Falcon Show Are Like "a Six or Eight-Hour Movie."

