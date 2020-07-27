Home Entertainment Anthony Mackie: Marvel Need To Improve Diversity
EntertainmentHollywoodMoviesTop StoriesTV Series

Anthony Mackie: Marvel Need To Improve Diversity

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles: Actor Anthony Mackie, who essayed the role of Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), says lack of diversity in Marvel movies disturbed him at many levels.

Anthony Mackie has played Falcon seven times in the MCU, starting with 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”.

He opened about the need for more diversity in Disney’s Marvel movies during a conversation with Daveed Diggs, reports variety.com.

Asked about the Black Lives Matter movement, Mackie said: “When ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ comes out, I’m the lead. When ‘Snowpiercer’ came out, you’re the lead. We have the power and the ability to ask those questions. It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white.”

Also Read:   MCU Phase 4 Marvel movies

Mackie continued: “We’ve had one Black producer; his name was Nate Moore. He produced ‘Black Panther’. But then when you do ‘Black Panther’, you have a Black director, Black producer, a Black costume designer, a Black stunt choreographer. And I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”

Also Read:   Iron-Man Will Be Back With An Exciting Avengers Project

Iron-Man Will Be Back With An Exciting Avengers Project

He went on to address the changes he would like to see in hiring practices.

“My big push with Marvel is to hire the best person for the job. Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men. Fine. I’m cool with those numbers for the next 10 years. Because it starts to build a new generation of people who can put something on their résumé to get them other jobs. If we’ve got to divvy out as a percentage, divvy it out. And that’s something as leading men that we can go in and push for,” he said.

Also Read:   “Riverdale" Season 5: Check out the recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else
- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Anthony Mackie: Marvel Need To Improve Diversity

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Los Angeles: Actor Anthony Mackie, who essayed the role of Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), says lack of diversity in Marvel movies disturbed...
Read more

The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The Society is a mystery drama series, and the play is from Christopher Keyser. The arrival of the society came with ten episodes, which...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Based at the manga assortment with the manual of using ONE and Yusuke Murata, the One-Punch Man anime has cherished acknowledgment with each Western...
Read more

Supernatural season 15: CW boss wants to make ‘big event’ out of ending

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Following an astonishing 15 years on tv, fantasy drama series Supernatural is currently planning to launch its last episodes but there’s a problem.
Also Read:   Avengers project that brings back Iron Man marvel studios
This season,...
Read more

Log Horizon Season 3: These Characters Won’t Return

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
The Log Horizon is Corrected from Japanese manga and showed by Kazuhiro Hara. The season for this manga arrived its been five years, in...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
There were so many executive producers in this series namely, mark Gattis, steven Moffat, beryl merit, Rebecca Eaton, Bethan jones, and finally, sue virtue....
Read more

American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Fantasy drama series American Gods is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel published in 2001. After running for 2 seasons on Starz network and...
Read more

We can’t have nice things — ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ grounded yet again, release bumped to 2021

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
Glen Powell is a part of Best Gun: Maverick’s cast, and his character is all because of Tom Cruise. It has been over 30...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
HBO drama Euphoria was destined to return for the season after the success of the first season. The show is a version of a...
Read more

Mirzapur 2: Ali Fazal and team restart dubbing session for the Amazon Prime show See

Netflix Rahul Kumar -
Mirzapur's first period fell in 2018 on Amazon Prime and lovers haven't stopped referring to the thriller.
Also Read:   The First Phase 4 Shows On Disney+ Of Marvel Could Still Start in 2020
The show follows two brothers that are caught...
Read more
© World Top Trend