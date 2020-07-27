Home Corona Another Stimulus Check In August Costs $1,200
CoronaIn NewsTop Stories

Another Stimulus Check In August Costs $1,200

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • Trump administration officials offered a major stimulus check update over the weekend. Promising among other things to unveil a new coronavirus relief bill on Monday. That includes funding for a new round of $1,200 stimulus checks.
  • Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the new stimulus checks would be sent out to most people in August.
  • The full Senate still needs to vote on a coronavirus relief bill, which would then be reconciled with a version from the House of Representatives.

The Trump administration gave reporters a heads-up this weekend. That Senate Republicans will be formally unveiling. Their long-awaited new coronavirus relief package on Monday. One that has full support from President Trump. And which will include funding to support a new round of $1,200 stimulus checks. That people will start receiving in August.

India’s coronavirus epidemic is now the world’s fastest growing

Also Read:   new stimulus check supply in the upcoming coronavirus

According to US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

That’s according to US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who told reporters “we’re prepared to move quickly”. While offering updates on some major cornerstones of the aid package. That will still need to be voted on by the full Senate and somehow reconciled. With the Democrat-led House of Representatives. Which may be easier said than done. Considering Mnuchin also this weekend blasted as “ridiculous” the $600/week in extra unemployment aid. That the newly jobless have been receiving. Lamenting that the money disincentivizes people to get back to work.

Also Read:   The Order Season 3: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of The New Season..!!!

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow filled in some of the other blank spaces. As far as what’s to come in an interview Sunday with CNN. Stressing that $1,200 stimulus checks will definitely be part of the mix. Along with a temporary extension of expanded unemployment benefits. The bill will also include funding to help schools reopen. As well as $16 billion to support coronavirus testing. Along with tax incentives to spur companies to rehire workers.

“The check is there, the reemployment bonus is there, the retention bonus is there,” Kudlow said about the new legislative package. “There will be breaks, tax credits for small businesses and restaurants. It’s a very well-rounded package. It’s a very well-targeted package.”

Also Read:   Spider Man 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

The bill that materializes on Monday will be the product of a bit of a scramble. After efforts by Senate GOP leaders to bring a bill to fruition collapsed. At the end of last week amid negotiations between Senators and the White House.

About the stimulus checks themselves:

Mnuchin said they would basically be a re-do of how things were done with the last stimulus bill. Same amounts for the checks themselves, and the same income criteria for receiving them. So, if you make $75,000 a year or less, you’re guaranteed to get the full $1,200. People who make more than $100,000 won’t qualify for a stimulus check.

Also Read:   The Order Season 3: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of The New Season..!!!

Bodies To Use Their Stimulus Checks To Settle Charges

Also Read:   Grown-ish Season 4: Click To know The Release Date, Cast And More! To Get Her “Dream – Job”?

One more important thing to note is that Mnuchin said the administration is committed. To get most of the new stimulus checks sent out in August. That would be a much faster cadence than we saw the last time stimulus checks were sent out. As they ultimately took a couple of months to make their way to everyone.

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Another Stimulus Check In August Costs $1,200

Corona Sweety Singh -
Trump administration officials offered a major stimulus check update over the weekend. Promising among other things to unveil a new coronavirus relief bill...
Read more

Queer Eye Season 6: Netflix To know The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More!

Netflix Alok Chand -
Queer Eye season 6: Queer Eye is a classic tv set streaming on Netflix. It is linked to the reality television show. The show's...
Read more

Love Island USA Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Update

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
The hit British truth display, Love Island were given quickly tailored through America and that they named it, Love Island USA. The display were...
Read more

The coronavirus transmission rate can be decreased with a combination of three activities: regular hand hygiene, social distancing, and face masks

In News Nitu Jha -
The coronavirus transmission rate can be decreased with a combination of three activities: regular hand hygiene, social distancing, and face masks. The coronavirus transmission rate The...
Read more

Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 1 Review: On the Road Again

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Meanwhile, Wynonna and Nedley have gathered firepower and are heading again to the steps that result in The Garden. We also shortly find out...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4: Click Here For Cast, Trailer, Release Date Details!

Movies Anish Yadav -
Kung Fu Panda is a franchise of all films that have released three films. It is an animated film combined with humor. The story...
Read more

The Order Season 3: Netflix Release Date Crucial Details Of Next Season

Netflix Alok Chand -
The Order takes us back into our fantasies making sure we enjoy magicians, cult drama, and demons, first two seasons of this series have...
Read more

Hannibal season 4: Coronavirus? Tap To know Release, Cast, Plot And More!

Netflix Alok Chand -
Hannibal season 4: Hannibal is an American mental frightfulness backbone chiller TV structure made by Bryan Fuller for NBC. The arrangement depends on the...
Read more

Perry Mason Episode 6 Review: Chapter Six

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Things get better for Mason on cross-examination. While Matthew Dodson (Nate Corddry) doesn’t break down and confess on the stand, Mason certainly will get...
Read more

Vidyut Jamwal’s action-packed ‘Khuda Hafiz’ trailer, the story of a husband wandering in search of a missing wife

Movies Vikash Kumar -
The trailer of Actor Vidyut Jamwal's upcoming film 'Khuda Hafiz' has been released. His fans have been waiting for the trailer of their favorite...
Read more
© World Top Trend