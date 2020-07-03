- Advertisement -

Another coronavirus vaccine candidate has demonstrated promising results in a Stage 1/2 trial conducted in the US.

An mRNA experimental medication made by BioNTech, which partnered with Pfizer for its development of the drug, demonstrated it could provide the neutralizing antibodies that would be able to block the coronavirus and protect against disease.

In line with the data the two companies released, including the complete research for the clinical trial, many doses of the test drug can evoke a better immune response than the one detected in COVID-19 survivors.

Following Inovio’s promising vaccine outcomes BioNTech and Pfizer declared similar results for a continuous Phase trial. The two companies began the US part of this trial in early May, days after the same test started in Germany. The scientists detected antibodies in volunteers who received the medication that was from COVID-19 survivors at higher levels than comparable antibodies. The vaccine candidate encodes an optimized SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding (RBD) antigen, and the immune system creates antibodies which ought to have the ability to prevent the virus from binding to cells, thus preventing infection.

BNT162b1 is the most innovative of four vaccine candidates from BioNTech mRNA vaccine application. Each of these uses a exceptional combination of target and mRNA antigen, the 2 companies clarified in a press release.

The researchers divided the 45 volunteers into three cohorts of 12 patients, with a fourth group of nine individuals. 21 days apart two groups received two doses of 10 µg or 30 µg of BNT162b1, and one got a single dose of 100 µg of the mRNA vaccine. The placebo group obtained two shots.

The top neutralizing antibodies were detected following the second dose of 30 µg or 10 µg — day 28 after vaccination. The antibody titers were 1.8x and 2.8x greater compared to antibodies in convalescent serum, respectively. The researchers detected elevated RBD-binding IgG concentration in the blood following the next injection at day 28 — these were 8x and 46.3x higher than the IgG concentration in serum in the panel of COVID-19 survivors.

The group that received the highest, single-dose path of treatment also revealed RBD-binding IgG concentration and neutralizing titers greater than convalescent plasma — 3x and 0.35x higher, respectively, following 21 days.

Because more patients experienced events and local reactions but did not reveal much better immunogenicity than the 30 µg category, the 12 participants were not given a second dose. One of those 100 µg volunteers manifested acute pain. The most common side-effect was mild to moderate pain. The people who got 10 µg or 30 µg doses experienced low-grade fever more commonly. 8.3percent of their 10µg group and 75 percent of the 30 µg group developed fever of 38C (100.4F).

Pfizer and BioNTech printed a complete research that details their findings from pre-print type on medRxiv, also submitted the paper for potential publication in a peer reviewed journal.

The paper states the observations suggest that”a well-tolerated and immunogenic dose level may be between 10 µg and 30 µg with this particular coronavirus vaccine candidate”

BioNTech and pfizer plan on beginning a large, international Phase 2b/3 trial pending approval that will include up to 30,000 participants that are healthy. If all goes well, both companies hope to fabricate 100 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, and as many as 1.2 billion doses in 2021.