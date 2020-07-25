Anne with an E Season 4 Release Date : Is It Cancelled or Coming?

- Advertisement -

Anne with an E is a Netflix and CBC’s Imaginative child, which is based on a 1908 Book Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Montgomery. The creator of the show is Moira Walley-Beckett, who’d formerly worked on Breaking Bad.

The first season of this show premiered in March 2017 on CBC (Canadian Broadcast Corporation) and in May 2017 on Netflix. The series has received positive evaluations from critics throughout its run.

The series follows a 13-year-old orphan named Anne Shirley. Elderly siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert embrace her. She resides in the late 19th century. It follows her as she learns to browse through life and figure out who she is.

Anne with an E Season 4 Release Date Updates or Cancelled?

Anne, with an E season, initially aired on CBC in September 2019 and on Netflix on 3 January 2020. It had been announced by the community, a day after the show’s season three finale aired, which have decided to cancel the show. That was in November of 2019.

Reason for Anne with an E Season 4

There is no official Reason the show got canceled, however, that is what the CBC’s president had to say about the show’s cancellation:

“Several nations have done prices, as we did, together with Netflix… and over time we begin to find that we are feeding the development of Netflix, or we are feeding the growth of Amazon, instead of feeding our own national company and industry.”

This suggests that there should have been a debate between CBC and Netflix, and evaluations of the series are not the reason why it was canceled.

Social Media Outrage and support for Anne with an E

The show has developed a loyal fan base who want to see Anne’s life move forward. Following the show’s cancellation was announced, fans of the series created hashtags like #RenewAnnewithanE and #SaveAnnewithanE along with a request on Change.org, expecting to capture Netflix and CBC’s attention.

As of now, the series is still pinpointed, but who knows, perhaps both the system might consent to make a new season after seeing the internet support for the show.