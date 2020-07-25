Home TV Series Netflix Ankama Launches ‘WAKFU’ Season 4 Kickstarter Campaign
Ankama Launches ‘WAKFU’ Season 4 Kickstarter Campaign

By- Naveen Yadav
Wakfu is a French animated series. Ever since its release on Netflix, it has gained a massive fan following. Released it has now successfully released three seasons. This show is based on a multiplayer online role-playing game. The manufacturers are France Television Pictonovo, Frakas Productions, and Ankama Animations. Considering it is based on a game, the show has worked wonders with its planning and execution. With an IMDb rating of 8.3, the series has decided to go back for one last year.

It must be kept in mind that the show has been facing issues as of late. It’s been not able to collect the capital. The show has also been altered to France 4 from France 3. If the show does manage to come out with a season 4, year 5 will seem highly unlikely.

Release Date: Wakfu Season 4

On May 7, 2020, Ankama declared that the series will return for one final year. However, no official launch date was announced. As a result of the bad performance of their first two seasons, the show has not managed to collect the capital. The coronavirus pandemic has captured the world in its grip. Additionally, it has affected the entertainment sector with a good deal. With production postponed, it is anticipated that the new season will premiere. It is speculated that the season will launch late in 2020 or premature in 2021. Don’t worry, we will keep you posted with any updates!

Cast: Wakfu Season 4

The series has a host of voice personalities considering it’s available in both English and French. The voice artists are expected to be the same as the previous seasons. Yugo will be dubbed by Fanny Bloc (French version) and Erika Harlacher (English version). On the other hand, Princess Amalia Sheran Sharm is likely to be voiced by Adeline Chetail (French version) and Christine Marie Cabanos (English version). The other voice actors will stay the same.

Storyline: Wakfu Series

Wakfu is a series based on a dream game. The series revolved around the primary protagonist” Hugo”. Hugo is a twelve-year-old boy raised by a bounty hunter. On attaining the age of twelve, Hugo finally uncovers his powers. He and his pals embark on a mission. They also find many places that are undiscovered and face many challenges. In his quest to fight with evil forces, he tries to find his family. With its stunning visuals and writing, a huge fan following has been gained by the shows.

Plot: Wakfu Season 4

Yugo along with his group of friends form the”The Brotherhood of the Tofu”. The show involves various games in plant life. We can anticipate the period to be similar to the ones. Amalia and yugo will develop the already deep bond that they have. Also, the show might provide insight into the lives of the various characters.

Trailer: Wakfu Season 4

The trailer has not been published. When you have not watched it 13, the official trailer has been included by us. It will allow you to gain a perspective of what the show provides. Any updates will be submitted as soon as possible.

Naveen Yadav
