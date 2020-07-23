Home TV Series Animal Kingdom Season 5: Tnt Has Just Released The First Clip And...
TV Series

Animal Kingdom Season 5: Tnt Has Just Released The First Clip And Other Updates

By- Dhanraj
Animal Kingdom’s official Twitter account has just teased Season 5. In the clip, they teased about Cody’s. The action-packed 15 seconds long clip didn’t reveal much about the Season 5. Clip with the caption ‘The Codys are here’ has surely excited the Season 5
The Codys are here to stay 🔥 #AnimalKingdom will officially be returning for a Season 5!

The Animal Kingdom has continued to achieve an average initial viewership of above 1 million. This is a testament to the fact that it continues to draw attention from its constant quality content and a grip over the fans. Season 4 was premiered on July 24 last year.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 updates, renewal status

TNT decided to explore further with the animal Kingdom and quickly renewed the series for Season 5 on July 24, 2019. Creators On March 16, 2020, issued a notification that production on the fifth season was suspended “until further notice” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully it seems everything in order. Hopefully, it will get released by the end of this year.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 details and story so far

This series follows Joshua, who has joined a criminal clan. It focuses on the Cody family, the feud between cousins as they pull off heists together.

In Season 4, they successfully pulled out the Smurf Heist. The upcoming season is expected to explore more tension and rift in the Codys. Fund between Pope and J will be interesting to watch in Season 5.

The show has few exciting characters played by Ellen Barkin as Janine “Smurf” Cody, Shawn Hatosy as Andrew “Pope” Cody, Ben Robson as Craig Cody, Jake Weary as Deran Cody, Finn Cole as Joshua “J” Cody, Sohvi Rodriguez as Mia Benitez, Rigo Sanchez as Manny

the Animal Kingdom Release date and Teaser Trailer

No official announcement has been made about the release date. But the release of the clip has indicated that Season 5 will be released by the end of this year.

Thankfully this has ruled out the possibility of TV series getting delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

TNT is expected to release for clips and trailers soon. Hopefully, they will publish the official release date soon.



