Animal Kingdom Season 5: Release Dates And What’ll Go To Happen In The Next Season?

Animal Kingdom, the family crime drama series based on the Australian film of the same title from 2014. Four seasons of this series have been published which received a lot of love. Thus, in the wake of that popularity, the show was entitled to the fifth season. However, there’s no sign as to when would it air.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Dates.

Well, very similar to other shows, the production for Animal Kingdom had stopped back in March on for this coronavirus pandemic. Since the outbreak is worsening day by day and does not appear to cease, nothing could be said concerning this production restarting.

When requested the officials stated that they’re currently planning to get maybe 2021 release or 2020. It cannot be verified and depends upon the pandemic situation. The quicker it’s cured then will we get the fifth season?

Who’ll look in the upcoming season?

Well, no titles are shown neither has a title been cut away from the listing. Thus, we believe the first cast is set to reprise their respective roles. As she’s dead Janine Smurf may not be seen in live-action. Although she could look in flashbacks.

What’ll go to happen in the next season?

Well, it is going to become much more exciting with Janine from this film. Although not much was shown about the storyline, we sure can make a bit from the previous seasons. Maybe we’ll see Cody’s and each other fighting for Janine’s position. That Janine has been gone will attempt to check their luck’.