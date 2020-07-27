Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date, Trailer And About The Series

- Advertisement -

One of the most popular American crime drama series, Animal Kingdom is shortly coming up with its fifth season on Netflix. It’s been adapted by Jonathan Lisco from the Australian film that premiered under precisely the same title. The show premiered on 14th June 2016. Later Netflix obtained the rights of broadcasting the series as an equivalent distributor of TNT. It is one of the best well-acclaimed drama series that has grossed a lot with a viewership of 40 million.

The show follows the Cody family’s whereabouts. A young adolescent named Joshua has to change in together with his long-estranged family, ” The Codys when his mom dies. The Cody family is a clan that’s proceeded by his grandma Janine Cody. As time goes by, Joshua also gets involved in their organization, and his life turns upside down.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date

Nothing was revealed regarding the release date of Season 5 by any official sources. But an official trailer was released back in 2019, confirms the fact that the coming season is currently dropping sometime in 2020. The fifth installment was renewed back in July 2019. However, there were no updates about this production’s whereabouts.

Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the world was for a previous couple of months in lockdown. Productions and all releases were placed on hold. Nonetheless, it’s safe to say that Season 5 is coming up shortly as hinted from the teaser.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Trailer

An official trailer of Season 5 was released on 19th August 2019, by TNT and can be obtained on YouTube. It appears that a great deal is about to come our way in Season 5.

