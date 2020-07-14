- Advertisement -

Animal Crossing New Horizons fans don’t have any doubt been enjoying all the features that came with the game’s significant summer upgrade lately, including the chance to swim in the oceans of their island for the first time — not to mention dip and recover bugs and other things lurking in the freezer.

Players invest the game amassing”bells,” the game’s form of money, but a new website wants to reward players of this game for earning real-life cash: $1,000, to be particular.

Players are invited to apply if they can commit to playing with for 50 hours starting in August. The program is free, but only one winner will be chosen to catch the $1,000.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons enthusiasts amongst you likely spent a good part of your own July 4 holiday weekend splashing into the water off your island, diving for all kinds of items buried in the deep and reunite to Blathers to observe him recoil in horror at the new creatures and creatures.

The big summer update for what is arguably the most Nintendo Switch’s hottest game right now opened up the water off the island’s shore for the first time, besides facilitating all types of other fun activities and interactions with personalities such as Pascal, a new island visitor who’ll occasionally reward you with pearls and who will swap DIY recipes for scallops. This comes as the game has for months now found all types of ways to keep players engrossed, be they casual players or actors, and high-profile figures (such as Danny Trejo and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) who’ve become enormous fans of the sport. Meanwhile, while everybody playing the game is continuously racking up”bells” — that the in-game money — there is also a way you all are probably not aware of earning real cash while playing the sport—one thousand dollars, to be accurate.

Thanks to this website HighSpeedInternet.com, searching for people who’ll commit to playing the game for 50 hours starting August 16 through September 30. “You might too get paid actual money to maintain an orchard, catch a coelacanth, and listen to K.K.’s tunes, right?” The website notes on its explainer page, laying out the rules. “With this excess money, you could buy your real-life home a new furniture collection, tv, or a fancy rug to tie your space together.

It seems like, according to the principles, just one winner will be chosen from everybody who uses for the opportunity to win the cash particular, although it is free to take part in this. “All you need to do is run an internet speed test for us and also publish the results together with the remainder of the data required on the form under,” the website notes. Oh, and”The winner should log 50 hours Animal Crossing: New Horizons from September 30, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. (MDT) to collect their $1,000 payment.”

You may fill out here to apply for the gig, which, as mentioned, can net you a simple $1,000 if you are chosen. Take note: The deadline is August 6 at 11:59 Mountain Time.