Android 11: Updates May Begin Landing on September 8, Leaked Info

Google has now pulled the movie that says the September 8 launch date. The company has yet to make a statement on when we can expect Android 11.

The Android 11 upgrade has been established, but Google has yet to validate if the final version of the software will be landing on tablets. Now, a fresh leak from the company has provided us with our very best idea of this launch date yet.

According to the escape, September 8 is the date where we’ll start to see Android 11 land on specific devices.

The information comes from a video hosted by Michele Turner, who’s Product Management Director of the Smart Home Ecosystem branch at Google. The movie from Turner, for an internet Smart Home summit, has a section known as”checklist for September 8 Android 11 launching”.

Although that does not date from the company, as it’s not outright confirmed by it, that is the best suggestion of a launch date for Android 11.

TechRadar was at first unable to find the article that was known in a narrative by Phone Arena; also the video has been removed from YouTube since we’ve written this story. You can see a Specific screenshot of this wording below:

A Probable Android 11 date

Android 10 was released so it’d make sense for it to be about a sort of period of the year. September 8 is also close to the iPhone 12 announcement and may mean it could beat Apple’s iOS 14 upgrade to people’s devices.

An exact list of phones which will be able to support Android 11 right away is now unclear. In case you have a Pixel cellphone, it’s likely you will be among the first that can download the upgrade and although the first Pixel apparatus won’t get this update.

Google is expected to be introducing Pixel 5 and the Google Pixel 4a until the close of the year so that those devices might come with Android 11 straight out of the box.

TechRadar has asked Google for comment on the Android 11 launch date, and we’ll be sure to update this article if we hear again.