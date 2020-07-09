Home Technology Android 11: Updates May Begin Landing on September 8, Leaked Info
Technology

Android 11: Updates May Begin Landing on September 8, Leaked Info

By- Kumar Saurabh
- Advertisement -

Google has now pulled the movie that says the September 8 launch date. The company has yet to make a statement on when we can expect Android 11.

The Android 11 upgrade has been established, but Google has yet to validate if the final version of the software will be landing on tablets. Now, a fresh leak from the company has provided us with our very best idea of this launch date yet.

According to the escape, September 8 is the date where we’ll start to see Android 11 land on specific devices.

The information comes from a video hosted by Michele Turner, who’s Product Management Director of the Smart Home Ecosystem branch at Google. The movie from Turner, for an internet Smart Home summit, has a section known as”checklist for September 8 Android 11 launching”.

Also Read:   Lenovo Legion 5i and Lenovo Legion 7i Will Be The First to Get Nvidia's Advanced Optimus Technology

Although that does not date from the company, as it’s not outright confirmed by it, that is the best suggestion of a launch date for Android 11.

TechRadar was at first unable to find the article that was known in a narrative by Phone Arena; also the video has been removed from YouTube since we’ve written this story. You can see a Specific screenshot of this wording below:

Also Read:   iPhone 12 Series Will Get "OLED" Display Panel At The Starting Price Of $649

A Probable Android 11 date

Android 10 was released so it’d make sense for it to be about a sort of period of the year. September 8 is also close to the iPhone 12 announcement and may mean it could beat Apple’s iOS 14 upgrade to people’s devices.

Also Read:   Google Meet Would Be Accessible For Free To Anyone

An exact list of phones which will be able to support Android 11 right away is now unclear. In case you have a Pixel cellphone, it’s likely you will be among the first that can download the upgrade and although the first Pixel apparatus won’t get this update.

Google is expected to be introducing Pixel 5 and the Google Pixel 4a until the close of the year so that those devices might come with Android 11 straight out of the box.

TechRadar has asked Google for comment on the Android 11 launch date, and we’ll be sure to update this article if we hear again.

Also Read:   GTA6; RELEASE DATE, EVERYTHING YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT CASTING LEAK HINTS ROCKSTAR’S LATEST COULD ARRIVE SOONER THAN EXPECTED
- Advertisement -
Kumar Saurabh
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

Hollywood Sakshi Gupta -
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is a 2018 American laptop animated superhero movie directed through Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman. The manufacturing of...
Read more

Castlevania Season 4 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Can you remember Konami, that was a favorite video game? This series is powered by Netflix and was developed by Warren Ellis. It comes...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
The British Sitcom collection Derry Girls will shortly be back for season three. The show is composed by Lisa Mcgee and led by Michael...
Read more

The Stranger Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Update

Netflix Anand mohan -
This year, Netflix released the thriller series titled The Stranger that's inspired by Harlan Coben's publication of the title. Coben is also the inventor...
Read more

Lost In Space Season 3 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Lost In Space is a classic science fiction television series composed by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.
Also Read:   OnePlus 8 Lite:Release Date, Specs, leaks and everything you need to know
The show is a reboot of this 1965...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Peaky Blinders is a history-oriented literary play. The story was created by Steven Knight. The United Kingdom is the country of source. The original...
Read more

Elite Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other New Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
"Elite" is a Spanish-series captivates you to see it toll-free end. Well if you don't understand, the string gets streamed worldwide to entertain its...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
The Wuxan series of action-comedy series, Kung Fu Panda, published its last segment, i.e., Part 3 to April 1, 2016. Since that time, the...
Read more

Frozen 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Though Frozen and Frozen 2 happened during summertime (but as winter, due to Elsa) and autumn, respectively, One theory suggests that the next sequel...
Read more

Venom 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Venom was a phenomenal marvel show delivered its role one in 2018, introducing Venom’s character which assembles from bad to good in the first...
Read more
© World Top Trend