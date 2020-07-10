- Advertisement -

An unofficial observer captured a rare glitch at the preparation of a SpaceX Falcon 9 for transportation after it was recovered Through droneship.

A landing leg broke free of its limitations and came crashing to the deck of this droneship as the used booster has been readied for its trip back to SpaceX.

Nobody has been hurt in the incident, and the hardware seems to have endured the incident with no visible damage.

SpaceX has had a busy and productive season thus far. Each month the business has maintained a steady flow of releases and continues to strengthen its Starlink communications network with dozens of satellites. Of course, not everything goes right 100% of their time, and also an eagle-eyed observer managed to catch a movie of what appears to be a serious snafu using a SpaceX Falcon 9 at Cape Canaveral.

Since Teslarati reports, the incident occurred with a fresh Falcon 9 booster as it was being readied for transport after sending a glistening new GPS III satellite to orbit for the US military. While ground crews were working on retracting the booster’s landing legs, among them appears to break with its constraints and come crashing down to the ground beneath.

The video shows engineers working on the rocket bringing its landing legs. Until the leg being retracted comes flush against the booster’s body, everything appears to go smoothly. Perhaps not fastened correctly, the leg quickly comes falling down, along with the intense vibration of the leg and the shock of the engineers as they crowd around the fallen leg tip that something clearly went wrong.(unofficial)

The workers reportedly could secure the leg and also given the rigorous testing that the Falcon 9 hardware moves through, it might seem unlikely that the rapid drop did any injury to the landing leg. Regardless, it clearly wasn’t supposed to happen, and it fortunate that nobody was standing around beneath the leg when it chose to go back to its position.

Breaks were allegedly taken by the dockworkers, and the weather in Florida was cooperative with the plans of SpaceX on Tuesday and hauled . Eventually, they were able to get all the legs secured into the right places and put the booster .

In the end, the sudden release (malfunction?) Of the landing leg didn’t hurt anybody and it doesn’t appear to have ruined the hardware, at least to the naked eye. SpaceX is a company that regularly observes its own shortcomings, and while this may not even count as a bulge in an otherwise smooth road of rocket launches, refurbishment, and relaunches, It’s still interesting to see that the process a robot that is used goes through as it’s being readied for transport back to SpaceX.(unofficial)